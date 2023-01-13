Viral: Man guides koala to cross four-lane highway on Gold Coast; internet says 'real humanity'

Videos featuring koalas are recently in trend across social media. Wondering the reason? As you know, these adorable mammals never fail to delight users with their random antics. Now, a clip showing a man assisting a koala to cross a busy road has been going viral. The person recognised as Will Thornton was filmed while blocking the traffic in an effort to escort a koala safely across a four-lane highway in Burleigh Heads on the Gold Coast. Thornton’s mother-in-law Katrina Boyle was the one who recorded the heartwarming event from their balcony on 13 January morning. BBC News shared the footage on their official Twitter.

Man stops traffic to let koala cross road in Australia https://t.co/wBQjp5cx8b pic.twitter.com/yOmkrOZD8i — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 12, 2023

The video opens at the said highway in Queensland where a barefoot Thornton can be spotted halting the approaching vehicles as the koala seemed determined to cross the street. The animal stopped near the median strip to take some momentary rest, but Thornton didn’t. He was continuously showing his arms to both sides to catch the attention of the drivers. While doing these, he was occasionally making encouraging gestures towards the koala asking it to keep moving.

Thornton, together with his wife, was sitting on their balcony and having coffee when he noticed the koala on the street, the Guardian reported. The 39-year-old revealed to the daily that as soon as he realised the koala’s intention to go to the other side of the highway, he immediately came downstairs. As stated by him, Thornton’s action undoubtedly melted the hearts of internet users. Since the video of the occurrence surfaced on the internet, users hardly took time to applaud him. The one-minute clipping has garnered over 1.4 lakh views and more than 4,000 likes on Twitter.

A person acknowledged, “We need more people like this in the world.”

We need more people like this in the world! ❤️❤️ — nortok00 (@nortok00) January 13, 2023

Another one marked the gesture as a perfect example of “real humanity.”

This is real humanity — Huma Syed (@HumaHussein) January 12, 2023

Previously, a koala created much buzz across the internet world after it put traffic to a halt on a street in Portland, Australia. It was believed to come out of the eucalyptus woodlands surrounding that region.

A cute but stubborn koala caused a momentary traffic jam in Portland, Australia, when it refused to move from the middle of a street. Cell phone footage shows several individuals attempting to gently nudge the koala off the road, ultimately with success. 🐨 pic.twitter.com/fwxatViZKV — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 10, 2023

The koala was watching the vehicles while sitting in the middle of the road, resulting in vehicle congestion behind it. First, a woman tried to clear the way but the stubborn animal seemed not interested. Then a man stepped forward and shooed it away.

