Dogs are no doubt one of the most active and energetic animals and love to play. No matter what the time is, you will always find dogs ready for a game and to spend time with their owners. Dogs are also very capable of acting in a hilarious manner during their play time.

With that said, a very funny and interesting video of a dog showing his excellent goalkeeping skills is going viral on social media. Shared on Twitter by a user named Yoda4ever, the clip shows a pooch playing with his owner and further ending up catching the ball at the right time, thus leaving the internet quite amused.

While the caption of the video reads, “He’s an excellent goalkeeper..”, the footage shows a person teasing a dog with a toy on the ground and further acting as if he was going to kick it away. The super-active dog also looks quite focused and is ready on its feet to get the toy. Finally, when the person tries to kick the toy away, the pooch quickly catches hold of it, leaving his owner impressed.

Watch the video:



The video was posted on Monday and since then has been shared widely. Users are amazed by the dog’s activeness and quick reflexes. Taking to the comment section, a user wrote, “He be sweeping the floor tho”, while another wrote, “I love him! He catches a good movie reel as well.”

A third user wrote, “Nothing is getting passed that adorable doggo.”

Another person while speaking about the dog’s energy wrote, “And energy. Anyone that wants one had better be prepared to keep up with them. They will wear anyone out.”

Check some reactions:

He be sweeping the floor tho — Nguyễn Huy Hoàng (@huyhoang6875) November 7, 2022

I love him! He catches a good movie reel as well ☺️ — Terry A Leus (@TAL76465819) November 7, 2022

my dog like this pic.twitter.com/gEX95dDnUq — Thara POOJ️N (@Tharapoojan) November 7, 2022

Nothing is getting passed that adorable doggo — MarkDarkStar✴ (@6MCDarkStar) November 7, 2022

Border collies have the most incredible reflexes — gill hayes (@gillhayes55) November 7, 2022

@foxtb0905 feel like there some good coaching has happened here — Dr Gillian Thies (@ThiesGillian) November 7, 2022

The video has so far grabbed over 1 million views and the number of likes continues to rise. Currently, the post has attracted more than 79,000 likes.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.