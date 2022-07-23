Viral: Anand Mahindra tweets image of Earth captured from Mars, shares important lesson

NASA’s Curiosity rover landed on Mars on 6 August 2013. It is said to be the biggest and most sophisticated rover deployed so far to the Red planet. It has been built and designed to study the geology of its surroundings

Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra is known for sharing inspiring content on social media that often goes viral. The industrialist recently shared an image of Earth captured from the planet Mars and since being shared, it has grabbed eyeballs on the internet.

Taking to Twitter, Mahindra re-shared an image of the Earth that was captured from the planet Mars reportedly by NASA’s Curiosity rover. In the image, the Earth can be spotted as a tiny dot against the backdrop of a grey-looking space. Interestingly, the entrepreneur found a lesson in the now-viral image that explains humility in human beings.

“If there’s just one thing this photo should teach us, it’s humility,” Mahindra wrote. While, the caption of the original post by Curiosity read, "This amazing photo was actually taken from Mars. Yup, the planet Mars and that tiny star-like white dot there is our beloved Earth."

Check out his post here:

If there’s just one thing this photo should teach us….it’s humility.. https://t.co/S2WN9thBBd — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 21, 2022

So far, the post has collected more than 5,000 likes accompanied by several comments and retweets. Many social media users were quick to react to Mahindra’s post. A user wrote, "True, but always wondering out there will be someone like us !!” Another commented saying, “We are just a tiny dot in the whole universe” while a user said, "We are just a small speck of dust in this entire universe!” There were many who also agreed with Anand Mahindra's statement.

Here are a few reactions:

For future generation selfie point... — Hari (@Hfor_143) July 21, 2022

Alien view! — N K 🌟 (@NK64701665) July 21, 2022

We are just a tiny dot in the whole universe — Ishan (@https_ishan) July 21, 2022

And mars is closest to us. Imagine looking at us from another galaxy. We are just a spec of dust. A very tiny mini micro dust. — sushil kumar giri (@sushilgiri) July 21, 2022

As per reports, NASA’s Curiosity rover landed on Mars on 6 August 2013.It is said to be the biggest and most sophisticated rover deployed so far to the Red planet so far to study its conditions. During its study, the Curiosity rover discovered indications of a previous environment suitable for microbial life.

