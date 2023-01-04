Empty streets, deserted shopping malls, and residents maintaining distance from one another are the new normal in Beijing. This is after the capital of the global epicentre of COVID-19, China has been, once again, witnessing the crippling scenario in the nation, leading to countries across the world scrambling to impose curbs on travellers from the country.

From the healthcare system reeling under pressure to leaving the frontline workers overwhelmed, the nation in the ongoing surge has witnessed it all. Now several footages bearing pieces of evidence of a massive outbreak are making rounds on the internet. In the latest turn of events, the internet has brought forth a video, exhibiting the condition of worked-up nurses after over 15 hours of shift breaking down in tears. Not just this but another video shows the jam-packed emergency room of a general hospital.

The videos came to light after a Twitter user Jennifer Zeng took to her official account called Inconvenient Truths by Jennifer Zeng to drop clips revealing the horrific scenario in the nation. Honestly, the state shown in the video is nothing less than the nightmare that India faced in 2020. The now-viral video shows a nurse crying after working for more than 15 hours a day, while others are complaining that because of this drastic surge, they have been overburdened with work to such an extent that they are not even getting time to eat food or drink water.

While posting the video, Jennifer took to the caption to describe the scenario in words. She wrote, “Nurse at a hospital in the Chinese Communist Party China breaks down and cries.” Citing another nurse’s complaint, Jennifer quoted her as saying, “We’ve been working from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm. No time for a sip of water or a bite of food. Endless jobs to do. When will these kinds of days end?”

Nurse at a hospital in #CCPChina breaks down and cries. “We’ve been working from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm. No time for a sip of water or a bite of food. Endless jobs to do. When will this kind of days end?”

Another nurse says while shooting this video. #chinacovid #ChinaCovidCases pic.twitter.com/kU2W78GlK4 — Inconvenient Truths by Jennifer Zeng 曾錚真言 (@jenniferzeng97) January 3, 2023



This is not all. Another viral video shared by Jennifer gives a 360-degree glimpse of an emergency room flooded with patients. According to the caption of the video, the scenario took place in Shanghai’s Army General Hospital and it happened on 2 January. The video shows the patients have occupied each and every bed available in the room which was clearly not enough, as many of them who haven’t got a bed can be seen lying on wheelchairs. While the visitors can be seen sitting next to the patients, one corner of the emergency room can be seen filled with oxygen cylinders.



Several users took to the comments section to hope that things get back to normal again. One user commented, “Wish it ends as soon as possible..”

Wish it end as soon as possible.. — Kiran (@kirjony) January 4, 2023



Another wrote, “Hope this gets better soon!”

Hope this 🙏 gets better soon! — Gary (@Gary49148971) January 3, 2023



So far, the video has been viewed about 70,000 times and has garnered around a thousand likes.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.