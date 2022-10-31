From pickpocketing to CCTV footage of robberies, time and again, the internet has brought forth such acts of thievery to the limelight. Often we have witnessed that either the victims have to seek help from the cops to get their stolen items back or the robber in a good gesture leaves back the stolen item, just like we saw in Amazon Prime Video’s series Panchayat. However, rarely we have witnessed the thief informing the victim about the theft via text message. Yes, you read that right. In a bizarre turn of events, a Twitter user shared the screenshot of an email that he received from a person who stole his laptop, from his own email account. Not only this, but in a considerate gesture, the thief also sent the man his important research proposal and offered to email any other important files that he needed.

Moreover, the thief took the opportunity to even reveal the reason behind the act and claimed they only did so as they were “struggling to make ends meet.” The incident was shared by a Twitter user named God Guluva, who while sharing the screenshot wrote in the caption, “They stole my laptop last night and they sent me an email using my email, I have mixed emotions now,” and ended with a distressing emoticon. In the mail, whose subject line reads, “Sorry for the laptop,” the thief wrote, “Bro Howzit, I know I stole your laptop yesterday. I needed the money as I have been struggling to make ends meet. I see that you were busy with a research proposal, I have attached it, and if (there) are any other files that you need please alert me before Monday 12.00 since I have found a customer. Once again ngiyacolisa bro.”

As soon as the screenshot was shared on Twitter, it started buzzing over the internet. While several internet users were seen sympathising with the user, many even suggested the victim place the same offer in front of the thief. A few revealed that the same incident has also happened to them.



Some users laughed out loud as they pointed out that they can see the picture of the thief attached to the mail’s DP.

One person commented, “Why not make him the same offer as the supposed buyer he found.”

While revealing an incident, another user wrote, “A similar event happened to me. He broke into my car and took my laptop bag which had my ID inside, driving license, wallet, etc. He took valuables like a laptop, iPad, and R70 in the wallet then went and drop the bag at the parcel counter at the spar. On the back of one of my business cards I had my cousin’s number written on a pen, he dropped the bag with the note “This laptop bag is stolen, please trace its owner using this number as he may be desperate for his documents inside”. I was touched, I couldn’t believe it.”

So far the post has garnered more than 269,000 likes, has been retweeted over 32,000 times, and sparked a massive meme fest in the comments section.

