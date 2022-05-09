Vietnamese youngsters use clay to build Bugatti replica, watch video

The video shared by social media user @_figensezgin shows the group working on building the chassis of the vehicle, which has been fitted with the engine and other parts

Owning luxury cars is everyone’s dream but not all can afford them. Well, these car enthusiasts from Vietnam decided to make their own Bugatti with the help of locally sourced clay.

In a video that has now grabbed everyone’s attention, one can see a group of youngsters making a car frame by applying clay over a structure made of plastic sheets and pipes. This clay is chiselled and polished until it looks like a Bugatti Chiron. The clay is then covered with a mixture of fibreglass. Once the material is set, the clay is removed, leading to an accurate Bugatti Chiron exterior.

Have a look at the viral video here:

A one-year study of Vietnamese youth who built their own Bugatti out of clay mud... 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/LSvvelI2sc — fgnszgn (@_figensezgin) May 6, 2022

The video shared by social media user @_figensezgin shows the group working on building the chassis of the vehicle, which has been fitted with the engine and other parts. This chassis is then installed within the car’s frame and the vehicle is driven out on a successful test drive.

The video has got 9.8 million views so far.

Reacting to the video, a social media user pointed out that there wasn’t a single Bugatti shareholder who had the knowledge or skills needed to make this.

Just a reminder that there isn’t a single Bugatti shareholder who has the knowledge or skills needed to do this. https://t.co/w93vTpWb5L — Kalo (he/them) (@hellokalo) May 9, 2022

Some even called the project "awesome".

i have been following these guys for past one year. They redesigned it... and it looks freakin awesome. pic.twitter.com/uAJ3xEUccW — AK (@AayushKrGupta) May 8, 2022

Many people appreciated the youngsters, calling them innovative, energetic and industrious, adding that they had produced a work of art and engineering, without using any powerful tools, electronics

Surprised & disappointed by many comments on this thread. Innovative, energetic, industrious, creative youth have produced a work of art & engineering, without powerful tools, sote electronics or adequate means. Can’t we just applaud the effort minus the dissentious commentary? — Sir Axel Ferguson (@SirAxelFerguson) May 7, 2022

A user pointed out that the clay was used as a mould and that the actual body looked like fiberglass to him. He added that in Germany, car designers still used clay to mock up shapes. He was of the view that these kids had shown amazing skills and he was looking forward to hopefully seeing something original next.

It is to be noted that it took one year to make this replica.

What are your thoughts on this video?

