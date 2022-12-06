Noodles are loved by almost everyone and this delicious snack is popular in nearly all countries. According to National Geographic, the earliest evidence of this popular food was a 4,000-year-old bowl of noodles unearthed in China. Former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim recently shared a video on Twitter which shows how noodles are prepared in China completely from scratch. In the caption, Erik Solheim wrote that historians discuss whether Italians created noodles and brought them to China. He went on to write, “Or is it vice versa?” He stated in the caption that the noodles originated in the Tang Dynasty. In the clip, it can be seen how long noodles are stretched and hung from the roof to dry. In the end, the noodles are shown being added to a broth via chopsticks after being prepared.

Have a look at this video here:

Historians discuss whether Italians invented noodles and brought them to China. Or it was vice versa? Traditional noodles in Shaanxi, China. Originated in the Tang Dynasty.😋😋😋@TripInChina pic.twitter.com/LdqsDwlDjZ — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) December 4, 2022

The video received a wide range of reactions in the comment section. Viewers found this video to be amazing to watch.

amazing to watch — BigKahuna (@gotosleep67) December 4, 2022



Some users praised the traditional skills of people who were preparing noodles in the video.



An individual stated that each province contains different styles of noodles in China. The person went on to add that people still prepare noodles in the traditional way in the rural Shandong province, which makes the noodles more delicious than the noodles prepared by machines.

Some users stated their opinions on the origin of noodles.

A viewer wrote that the Chinese have been eating noodles since the ancient ages, while the west has been consuming meat. She went on to say, “So, I guess, it makes more sense that the West bought noodles from China.”

since chinese have eaten noodles since ancient ages while west has been eating mostly even only meat in roman empire period so i guess, it makes more sense dat it might b they brought it from china — 王淑婉 ♡🇨🇳♡🇮🇩♡🇨🇭 Speaks🇩🇪🇪🇸🇫🇷🇺🇸 (@we_ivy_) December 4, 2022



This is not the first time that Erik Solheim has shared an interesting post on Twitter. Recently, he shared a post about Maharshi Susruta, who was the father of Indian surgery and ophthalmology.

Have a look at this tweet here:

Maharshi Susruta, Ist century BC, the father of Indian surgery and also ophthalmology He was the first physician to perform surgery for cataracts, using a technique known as couching.@Itishree001 pic.twitter.com/rgEMOleXHe — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) December 3, 2022



In the caption, Erik Solheim informed that Maharshi Susruta was the first physician who performed surgery for cataracts, with the help of a technique known as couching. In the post, a painting of him performing a surgery was also shared.

