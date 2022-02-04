Video of TikToker harassing wild elephant in Sri Lanka goes viral, cricketer Mahela Jayawardena reacts

In the video, the person can be seen provoking and scaring the elephant by driving the vehicle close to the gentle giant

In a disturbing incident, a man harassed a wild elephant in Sri Lanka while the animal was trying to cross a road at night. The video, which has now gone viral on social media, left the internet fuming.

In the video, the person can be seen provoking and scaring the elephant by driving the vehicle close to the gentle giant. Rather than waiting for the elephant to pass, the driver teasingly drove his vehicle towards the elephant, shining the bright headlights at it.

The elephant can be seen backing off but the person continued the disturbing act. Due to the bright light and sound of the vehicle, the hapless creature even tried to hide behind a tree.

The video triggered a social media uproar after an user (@PoornaSenev) shared it on Twitter. In the caption, the user urged not to ‘disturb wildlife for stupid social media views’. The user also tagged official Twitter handles of authorities seeking action against the driver.

Watch the disturbing video here:

If you don’t have an ounce of brains to not realize that this is absolutely disgusting and wrong, you need to be absolutely destroyed. DO NOT endanger and disturb wildlife for stupid social media views. It ain’t cool. This guy needs to be found and dealt with. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/R5SmMMWGNx — Poorna Seneviratne (@PoornaSenev) February 3, 2022

Other Twitter users followed suit and condemned the video. They sought stringent action against the person in question. People also found the Facebook profile of the driver and provided the number of the jeep while tagging the cops. The joint efforts of the Twitter users paid off as the Wildlife and Nature Protection Society of Sri Lanka (WNPSSL) informed that the details of the disturbing incident have been submitted to the Department of Wildlife Conservation (DWC) for action. Check WNPSSL’s tweet here:

When does our #wildlife get to celebrate their "Independence Day", free of human #harassment? All details of the incident has been submitted DWC for action. pic.twitter.com/3YJTp0uYoM — WNPSSL (@wnpssl) February 4, 2022

Sri Lankan cricket team's former captain Mahela Jayawardena urged people to let the wild animals live peacefully.

Not the first time this has happen in SL and it’s time we stop this playful behaviour.. let the animals live peacefully. https://t.co/hJScE7XY5t — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) February 4, 2022

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan expressed his anguish by terming the behaviour pathetic. https://twitter.com/ParveenKaswan/status/1489457340583583749

Identify the animal here. What a pathetic behaviour. You go in your home & do this. Just for a tik-tok video. From Sri Lanka. Such people should be called out !! pic.twitter.com/587Y4auZhh — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 4, 2022

Absolutely unacceptable behaviour. People like this should be black listed and banned from entering any parks or wild spaces — Dr. Asha de Vos (@ashadevos) February 4, 2022

