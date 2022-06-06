Video of penguins chasing butterfly grabs attention, watch it here

The video has been viewed nearly four million times and collected hundreds of likes and comments. One user commented that it is the 'best video on the internet today'. Another user wrote that any scene or video with penguins is heart-warming. Many termed it ‘adorable’ and ‘delight to the eyes’

Social media is flooded with mesmerising videos of animals and birds. One such video showing a group of penguins chasing a butterfly has recently taken the internet by storm.

Shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden, the video captures a group of Adelie penguins hopping across a landscape. In the two-second clip, the cute little birds are seen flapping around to get hold of the butterfly that is flying ahead of them. Interestingly, they hop and cutely flap their wings in unison giving a visual treat to people watching it.

Buitengebieden, who often posts adorable videos, captioned this now-viral video saying, "Penguins chasing a butterfly."

Watch the video here:

Since being shared, this video has been viewed nearly four million times. The post has also collected hundreds of likes and comments. One user commented that it is the 'best video on the internet today'. Another user wrote that any scene or video with penguins is heart-warming. Many termed it ‘adorable’ and ‘delight to the eyes’.

A few of the reactions are here:

Somehow, any scene with penguin is a heartwarming! Penguins, like our pets are so cute! — Funky (@Funky11750471) June 4, 2022

I shared this with my son-in-law this morning and he said his takeaway is "the important thing is to chase your dreams, even if they are unattainable." — Suzanne Dimmit (@widala3) June 4, 2022

That made me smile. — Simon Earle (@SimonEarleLabor) June 5, 2022

That butterfly is taunting them with its flying ability, and I love it! — hopeful pessimist (@DrawnAndWritten) June 4, 2022

The details like the location of the undated clip are unknown. Nevertheless, it has managed to capture eyeballs on the internet.

In January last year, another video had gone viral that featured two colonies of penguins stopping for a “chat”. According to reports, the clip was captured from the Falkland Islands in South America. It garnered more than six million views and also prompted hilarious comments from people around the world.

Penguins are aquatic flightless birds, who majorly live in the Southern Hemisphere. They are known to brave the most extreme climatic conditions.

What do you think about the recent video?

