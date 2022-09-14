Video of man flinging his phone in water instead of fish goes viral

This is after the user shared a clip of a man on his motor boat engrossed and striking poses for a selfie with his fish, which appears to be caught by him.

There is no denying the fact that nowadays mostly everyone’s life revolves around smartphones. Moreover, excess use of smartphones resulting in absent-mindedness is also quite common these days. Exhibiting the same, Twitter user Tansu Yegen, who is very well-known for sharing amusing videos, has once again created a huge buzz on the internet. This is after the user shared a clip of a man on his motor boat engrossed and striking poses for a selfie with his fish, which appears to be caught by him. However, little did he know that what was about to happen next will make him go viral overnight.

The video opens by showing a man on a moving motor boat, holding a fish in one hand and passing a million-dollar smile at his mobile phone, with which he was clicking his selfies. Apart from him, two other people can be seen on the same boat, of which one is the helmsman.

Flaunting his catch of the day with a wide smile on his face, the man can be seen clicking selfies from all angles. After he was done with his pictures, instead of tossing the fish back into the water, the man flung his phone into the water. Paying the hefty price for his absent-mindedness, the man can be seen regretting his actions.



While the video is going viral on the internet, it is very much possible that it is entirely scripted. And a social media user was quick enough to bring another video of the man to the limelight, which holds the testament that the person is a content creator and makes such videos.

Lmao, same chap. Still funny though pic.twitter.com/6RIHFdYaZY — Melanin Pro 🌑 🦏 (@BlakMaestro) September 11, 2022



Being acknowledged by innumerable social media users, the comments section garnered mixed reviews. While several users pointed out that the video seemed fake, there were many who said that they still found it funny. One user commented, “Even if it’s fake it’s still funny.”

Even if it’s fake it’s still funny. — Manny Destura 100%🇺🇸 (@MannyDestura) September 11, 2022



Some of the users believed if this video was fake then proper action should be taken against the man, who was littering the waterbody.

If this is fake, then they should get fine for throwing trash into the late/sea. — HeyThere (@train_clean) September 11, 2022



The video even sparked a meme fest in the comments section.

Don’t worry bruh, lemme call my dolphin 🐬 to bring your phone back 😎 pic.twitter.com/V6yn8cZegA — tEMBA (@tEMBA255) September 11, 2022



So far, the video has been viewed more than 12 million times and has garnered over 1.5 lakh likes, which is increasing constantly.

