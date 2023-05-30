Mount Everest can leave anyone awestruck. Known as the ‘Sagarmatha’ or ‘Forehead in the sky’ in Nepal, it is the highest mountain above sea level in the world. Seven decades ago, Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary made history by climbing the peak on 29 May, 1953. In the years since the duo first climbed Mount Everest, the region has changed dramatically. Today, hundreds of mountaineers manage the ascent every year due to advances in technology and infrastructure. But, the natural wonder is in the headlines for other reasons these days.

Ever since Mount Everest captured the world’s imagination, thousands of tourists have flocked to the mountain. The result is that it is taking its toll. Today, Mount Everest is overcrowded with long lines of climbers waiting to reach the peak. The peak has become so full of trash that it is infamously called “world’s highest garbage dump.”

The condition of Everest today

Indian bureaucrat Supriya Sahu has shared a video on the condition of the world’s tallest peak. ”When human beings don’t spare even Mount Everest from dumping their garbage and plastic pollution. Truly heart-breaking,” she wrote.

An Everest climbing portal, Everest Today, first shared the video showing abandoned tents thrown into disorder at Camp IV, located at 8,848.86 meters above the sea level. The caption read, “Disheartening to see the accumulation of garbage at Camp IV on Mt #Everest (8848.86 m). It’s high time we address this issue with urgency and commitment. Let’s demand stricter regulations, enforcement of clean climbing practices, and effective waste management strategies. Video ©: Tenzi Sherpa.”

The video amassed more than 19 lakh views and sparked a discussion about commercial expeditions and waste management in nature.

“Everest- a garbage mountain. Disgusting and definitely not something a real mountaineer would do. Commercial expeditions degrade both the mountaineering and the nature,” wrote a user.

“When I see the accumulation of rubbish and abandoned equipment, I have no admiration for these people. The mountains deserve respect,” commented another.

“Highest waste tip in the world. We should be ashamed,” an account remarked.

According to the National Geographic, climbers generate around eight kilograms of waste, including abandoned food containers, tents, and oxygen tanks. The materials get buried in the icy landscape. The increase in climbers on Mount Everest has resulted in more garbage being left behind. In addition, the climate makes waste removal and management difficult.

Dambar Parajuli, president of Expedition Operators’ Association Nepal, in an Interview to National Geographic channel said, “The size of the base camp has doubled over the years, it’s a massive operation.” He added that this unregulated growth of the camp poses a threat to the already fragile environment.

