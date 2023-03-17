Clever business: Video game company makes AI robot its CEO, stock value skyrockets in record time
Tang Yu, an AI robot, was named CEO of a Hong Kong-based video game company called NetDragon Websoft. In addition to outperforming the Hong Kong stock market, the company saw a significant rise in its stock value, all within 8-10 months.
Given the things that ChatGPT and OpenAI’s GPT-4 have been in the news for in the last week or so, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that most people, even those in some highly technical professionals are afraid that they might lose their job sometime in the near future. Well, its not just them who should be worried. The CEO of the companies they work at should be worried for their jobs as well.
Just before the world came to know of ChatGPT, an AI bot was appointed as the CEO of a gaming company in Hong Kong last year. And in its short tenure as CEO, the AI Bot has ensured that it whatever it could do legally and ethically to ensure that the stock price of the company shot up exponentially.
According to a Business Insider story, the AI chatbot was selected as a pioneer in the use of AI to enhance business administration and organisational productivity.
Tang Yu, the AI CEO of the gaming firm NetDragon Websoft, was assigned regular business duties such as analysing high-level analytics, making leadership decisions, evaluating risks, and establishing an effective workplace.
Tang Yu was the first CEO of a company that ran consistently without remuneration. The company stated that by appointing the AI chatbot as CEO, it would help to cultivate talent and ensure a fruitful workspace for all team members.
The hiring of “Tang Yu” is an important move in the company’s transition into a Metaverse organization, emphasising its AI + management ideology. Because of Tang Yu, process flow will be streamlined, job responsibilities will be of better quality, and execution time will be enhanced.
According to a blog article by NetDragon Websoft, Tang Yu will also serve as a real-time data center, an analytical tool, and a means of allowing a more efficient risk management system. It’s worth noting that the AI bot aided the company in earning money.
According to reports, the company outperformed the Hang Seng Index, which measures the success of Hong Kong’s largest businesses.
