Love is in the air as the world celebrates Valentine’s Day today. Many of you might be scouring the internet for some last-minute tips to impress your partner. However, some might be searching social media for another thing- memes. Yes, Valentine’s Day means that there are innumerable memes on social media that poke fun at the occasion and how singles are faring today.

Whether it’s to bemoan your fate for not having a significant other today, laugh at the ridiculousness some couples showcase or just smile at the jokes, there’s a meme for everyone out there today. Take a look at some of the best ones here:

Self-love is a thing and no one can make you believe otherwise.

me this valentine’s day bc i love me pic.twitter.com/8eh0nyr4zg — ♱ (@bIondecity) February 13, 2023



Some of you might be tired of seeing the colour of love all around you.

me when i walk past the valentine’s day aisle: pic.twitter.com/Yojp3X49bC — PYPER🫐 (@badbbyaera) February 13, 2023



Asking your boss for a day off can be quite a task today, as this image illustrates.



Some might find this meme to be pretty relatable.



Some make fun of their single status today.



Of course, there’s a Mr Bean moment for every occasion.



Bollywood can never be behind when it comes to romance, or making fun of it.

behind every valentines day memes pic.twitter.com/HlzmLaYaS8 — sunshine ✨ (@solomon23237768) February 7, 2023



Allu Arjun from Pushpa was once again the source of memes.



Celebrated every year on 14 February, Valentine’s Day commemorates Saint Valentine, a Christian saint who lived in Rome in the third century CE. It is believed that the priest had been imprisoned, and later executed, by Claudius II Gothicus in approximately 270 CE. Legends say that Saint Valentine fell in love with his jailer’s daughter and had written a letter to her. The final words of the letter read, “from your Valentine”.

Now, Valentine’s Day is celebrated the world over as a day of love and romance. People take this day as an opportunity to express their affection and love for their significant other. They give gifts, chocolates, flowers and cards to their partner to express their regard and love.

