USA's 'Dancing Dad' Ricky Pond grooves to Badshah's song Jugnu with his son; wins hearts online

Most internet users must be aware of Ricky Pond, social media's favourite 'Dancing Dad' from the US who regularly posts dance videos on Instagram.

This time, the influencer is back with a bang and in his video, Pond has teamed up with his son Dallin to shake a leg.

In the video that has gone viral on social media, Pond can be seen dancing to singer-rapper Badshah’s new release, Jugnu.

Take a look at the video here - https://www.instagram.com/reel/CWZyMZBBf1i/?

Pond begins dancing to the tunes of this peppy number, when his son Dallin comes in the frame and joins his father. The duo match each and every step of the song perfectly and can be seen dancing in complete sync with each other.

The US-based graphic designer has left internet users amazed once again with his spectacular moves. While Pond looks cool in a striped shirt and brown pants, his son can be seen sporting a trendy look with blue jeans and a jacket.

The Jugnu challenge was started by Badshah where the artist introduced the hook step for this song. Since then, Instagram users have been taking this challenge.

The dancing father-son duo can have nailed this dance by following all the steps correctly while keeping up with the rhythm.

The video was posted by Pond on his official Instagram account and is captioned, ‘Jugnu, Kicking it with @blueyedpond". The dancer has also tagged rapper Badhshah and musician Nikita Gandhi in his video.

Since it has been shared on Instagram, the video has garnered more than 300,000 likes.

Internet users praised the father-son duo for their amazing dance performance and many users also tagged Badshah in the comment section of the video.

Pond is well known for entertaining people by dancing to trendy songs. Recently, his video of dancing to the Bollywood song Chammak Challo with his wife on their 25th wedding anniversary won hearts online.

What are your thoughts on the video?

