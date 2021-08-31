Internet's 'Dancing Dad' and wife celebrate 25th wedding anniversary by dancing to ‘Chammak Challo’

The happy couple danced to the Ra.One song while dressed in Indian outfits

A video of an American couple dancing to the hit Hindi song Chammak Challo to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary has taken the Internet by storm.

The video was posted by social media star Ricky Pond on his Instagram account. Pond and his wife appeared in traditional Indian outfits as they performed the popular song from the 2011 Shahrukh Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Ra.One. Pond is wearing a bright orange kurta and white pyjamas while his wife is dressed in a blue kurta and ghagra.

The couple looks elated as they match their steps to the beats of the catchy track.

The video has gone viral on social media, receiving an appreciative response from users. Since it was posted, it has received over 32,000 likes. Several users were praising the outfits worn by the duo and wishing them a happy anniversary.

Pond followed up the video with another. This time, he shared a video of him performing bhangra on the track Wonderland by Zora Randhawa and Rupali. The internet star said he found the track on TikTok and thought he would share the fun track. The video has also gained traction on social media, with over 5,000 likes in eight hours.

This is not the first time Pond has danced his way to social media fame. The ‘Dancing Dad’ of the internet had earlier performed on Dum Duma Dum from the film Dil. He had even tagged actor Madhuri Dixit Nene, who had appeared in the song, saying that he was borrowing one of her steps.

The US-based graphic designer has also shaken a leg to the popular Bhojpuri song Lollypop Lagelu and Telugu track Butta Bomma.

He has over 4,66,000 followers on Instagram. Pond wants to achieve his goal of having 6,00,000 followers on the social media platform.