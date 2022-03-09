USA: Man releases real bat in theatre during 'The Batman' screening; watch viral video

A moviegoer had brought a real bat which he released during the screening of the film. The theatre staff had to pause the screening of the film after the bat started flying in the movie hall

What can be more dramatic than spotting a real bat flying inside the movie theatre during the screening of Matt Reeves' The Batman. The incident took place on 4 March at Moviehouse and Eatery by Cinépolis in northwest Austin, United State.

According to a report by NDTV, the visitor had brought a live bat to a screening of The Batman in Austin, Texas, prompting the staff to pause the film.

Many moviegoers captured the bat’s interruption during the screening and now, one such clip is doing rounds on the internet.

In the 20-second clip, a bat can be seen flying from one side of the theatre to the other. Due to the interruption of the real bat, the movie was paused and the theatre was lit up. However, the viewers remained seated. The video clip was shared by Twitter user, Jeremiah24.

"I'm at the Batman movie and there are real bats in the theatre…. #Imcooloffthat," read the caption of the tweet.

Watch the video here:

I’m at the Batman movie and there are real bats in the theater…. #Imcooloffthat pic.twitter.com/NdSkMITXQi — J (@Jeremiah24_) March 5, 2022

According to the theatre management, one of the viewers took the bat inside the theatre to pull a prank. A Kxan report quoted theatre's general manager, Heidi Deno who said that to ensure a prank like this does not occur again, they would add additional security and check all bags upon guest entry. Since being shared, the video clip has garnered over 1.8 million views and still counting. The clip of real bat during Matt Reeves' The Batman screening has amazed Bruce Wayne’s fans. They filled the comment section of the video with funny reactions. A Twitter user wrote that bats came to support their boy.

They came to support their boy pic.twitter.com/MD7FLbY6S0 — Damian Morales (@GamingMorale98) March 5, 2022

Another said that the Jurassic Park movie must be re-released.

Jurassic Park must re-released then pic.twitter.com/ua0mg6oZgq — The Joker (@TheJokerBhai98) March 5, 2022

A Twitter user wrote that Warner Bros took the promotion of The Batman to another level.

WB promotions took another level for this film. pic.twitter.com/OxyWzKTwBE — Booze ein (@Booze__Vein) March 5, 2022

Another wrote bats also deserve to watch this movie.

The bat deserves to watch the movie too — King Pink (@King_Pink52) March 5, 2022

The Batman which is released on 4 March stars Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano, Zoe Kravitz, John Turturro, Jeffrey Wright, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell in pivotal roles.

