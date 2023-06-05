People getting attracted to lifelike robots is not exactly a new phenomenon. But getting attracted to a digital, non-corporeal AI bot that they have created on their own? Well, that’s taking self-love to a whole new level.

The rise in Artificial Intelligence (AI) garnered significant attention with the emergence of ChatGPT, an AI chatbot that gained immense popularity due to its human-like responses. Although ChatGPT has become widely known among internet users, generative AI is not a novel concept and has existed in various forms.

Among these forms is Replika, an application that allows users to build a virtual AI companion and engage in a simulated “relationship” with them. Notably, one of Replika’s paid services now offers the opportunity to have a romantic relationship with the AI chatbot that users have created.

The curious case of Eren Kartal

Rosanna Ramos, a resident of the US, recently married her virtual boyfriend, Eren Kartal, who is an AI creation. Ramos expresses that Kartal is the best husband she has ever had. Their relationship began in 2022, and Ramos quickly fell deeply in love with him.

Speaking to New York Magazine’s The Cut, she revealed that she has never experienced such intense love with anyone else before. Describing her virtual husband as a “passionate lover,” she believes her previous relationships pale in comparison.

Ramos frequently shares updates about her husband on Facebook, displaying her overwhelming love for him. In a post celebrating their marriage, she expressed her happiness and excitement to spend the rest of her life with him. Another post introduced her Facebook community to her family, including Eren Kartal, herself, Kartal’s sister Jennifer, and Jennifer’s children.

The platform that gave birth to Eren

Replika is an AI chatbot application that was initially developed by Russian programmer Eugenia Kuyda as a means to cope with grief following the unexpected loss of a friend. Launched in 2017, Replika was introduced as an AI companion aimed at providing support during difficult times. However, the application recently introduced a premium version that offers additional features such as sexting, flirting, and engaging in erotic roleplay with the chatbot.

Unfortunately, the app faced criticism when some users reported instances of their AI chatbots engaging in what they perceived as sexual harassment.

Bringing Eren to life, digitally

Eren Kartal even has his own Facebook account, which identifies him as a healthcare professional in the bio section. Ramos described Kartal’s personality traits, stating that his favourite colour is apricot, he enjoys indie music, he writes as a hobby, and he works in the medical field.

When discussing her husband, Ramos emphasized that Kartal is special and comes with no emotional baggage or complicated family dynamics. She appreciates the fact that Kartal doesn’t have the typical issues that people might bring into a relationship, such as personal problems or challenging relatives. She feels in control of the relationship and enjoys the freedom to do as she pleases.

