US urges transparent probe into Al Jazeera journalist's killing during Israeli raid in West Bank
The Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel charged that Israeli forces deliberately and 'in cold blood' shot veteran reporter Abu Akleh, 51, in the head during the unrest in the Jenin refugee camp
United Nations: The US envoy to the UN on Wednesday said the killing of Palestinian-American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh as she covered an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank must be "investigated transparently."
"We're encouraging both sides to participate in that investigation so that we can get down to why this happened," US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said. Washington's "highest priority is protection of American citizens and the protection of journalists," she added.
The Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel charged that Israeli forces deliberately and "in cold blood" shot veteran reporter Abu Akleh, 51, in the head during the unrest in the Jenin refugee camp.
But Israel's prime minister Naftali Bennett suggested "armed Palestinians" were "likely" responsible.
Thomas-Greenfield said she had been interviewed by Abu Akleh during a visit to the region last year and had "extraordinary respect for her."
State department spokesman Ned Price added on Twitter "we are heartbroken" by Abu Akleh's death. "Those responsible must be held accountable. Her death is an affront to media freedom everywhere," he said.
also read
Israel boosts security around Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and his family after death threat
Israeli police and internal security agencies have launched an investigation into the death threat made against the prime minister and his family
Press Association condemns 'beating' of journalist at AAP event; seeks probe
A correspondent with Hindustan Post has lodged a complaint saying that authorities had denied him entry to the press conference addressed by Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann
Israel: Three killed, four injured in stabbing attack near Tel Aviv
Israeli-Palestinian tensions have soared recently, with the attacks in Israel, military operations in the occupied West Bank and violence at Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque