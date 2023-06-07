US Space Force to launch new spy satellites to track Chinese and Russian threats in orbit

This summer, the US Space Force plans to launch a group of satellites that will monitor space vehicles from China or Russia, which have the potential to disable or harm objects in orbit. This development represents the latest move in the escalating space competition between these superpowers.

Known as “Silent Barker,” this satellite network will be the first of its kind and will work alongside ground-based sensors and low-earth orbit satellites. The satellites will be positioned at an altitude of approximately 22,000 miles (35,400 kilometres) above the Earth, matching the rotational speed of the planet, a configuration referred to as geosynchronous orbit.

The Silent Barker satellite constellation

The Space Force and its analysts state that this system will provide valuable indications and warnings of threats against critical US systems. It will possess the capability to search for, detect, and track objects from space, enabling prompt identification of potential threats. This project is a collaborative effort between the Space Force and the National Reconnaissance Office.

The Silent Barker satellite constellation is scheduled to be launched after July using an Atlas V booster operated by the Boeing Co.-Lockheed Martin Corp.’s United Launch Alliance, as stated by the NRO in a statement. The specific launch date will be announced 30 days in advance through social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, which is a significant departure for an agency that remained classified until 1992, despite its long-standing presence.

Silent Barker is a direct response to the efforts made by China and Russia in developing systems capable of launching into orbit and potentially disabling other satellites. This has become a growing concern for the United States.

Tackling adversaries in Space

According to Sarah Mineiro, a former lead staffer on the House Armed Services Committee strategic subcommittee overseeing space programs, the new constellation will greatly enhance the Space Force’s ability to track adversary satellites that may be manoeuvring near or in proximity to US satellites.

Sarah Mineiro says that Silent Barker addresses the limitations of ground-based and lower-orbit surveillance systems, allowing the United States to gain a comprehensive understanding of activities taking place in space.

In the Office of the Director of National Intelligence’s annual threat assessment, it was stated that China possesses weapons specifically designed to target US and allied satellites. The report also highlighted that “counter space operations will be integral to potential PLA military campaigns,” referring to the People’s Liberation Army of China.

One example of China’s capabilities is the SJ-21 satellite, which was launched in 2021 and successfully manoeuvred a defunct Chinese satellite to a higher orbit. Additionally, the Sijian-17, another Chinese satellite, is equipped with a robotic arm that has the potential for grappling other satellites, as reported by the Defense Intelligence Agency in 2022.

Spying has become a major issue

During congressional testimony in March, Gen. James Dickinson, the head of the US Space Command, expressed concerns about the SJ-21’s capability to pose a threat to geosynchronous satellites. Silent Barker aims to track satellites like the SJ-21 as part of its objective to “detect or discover new objects,” as stated by the Space Force.

While the exact number of satellites comprising the Silent Barker constellation has not been disclosed, both the Space Force and NRO have confirmed the involvement of “multiple space vehicles.”

The Space Force has emphasized that space surveillance complements ground sensors and overcomes their limitations by enabling continuous, 24-hour data collection of satellite activities above weather conditions. Ground-based sensors that monitor objects in geosynchronous orbit face limitations due to factors such as distance, geography, and weather. However, Silent Barker is designed to bridge these observation gaps, providing enhanced and comprehensive coverage.

