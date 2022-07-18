US restaurant sells dosa as 'naked crepe', here's how internet reacted

Dosa, the South Indian food staple, has been linked with awkward trends on social media of late, starting from being dipped in a ton of cheese to being clubbed with ice creams

The menu of a US eatery that goes by the name of Indian Crepe Co has created a buzz online as the names of Indian dishes on its menu were changed and charged at exorbitant prices.

The restaurant served 'dunked doughnut delight', 'dunked rice cake delight', 'naked crepe' and 'smashed potato crepe'. These were some of our favourites like sambhar vada, sambhar idli, plain dosa and a masala dosa respectively.

The 'smashed potato crepe' was priced at $18.69 (Rs 1,491) while the 'naked crepe' was valued at $17.59 (Rs 1,404), the 'dunked doughnut delight' was available for $16.49 (Rs 1,316) and the 'dunked rice cake delight' was listed for $15.39 (Rs 1,228) approximately.

Here is a picture of the menu:

Reacting to the picture, a user wrote, “I'm offended. They called dosa crepe? Masala dosa as smashed potato crepe? My dear vada I'm so sorry.”

Another wrote, “They whitewashed our dishes, I'm going to cry.”

A user wrote that the mashed potato name was a disrespect to the masala dosa trademark.

Pointing out at the exorbitant prices, a user wrote that she loves it when white people are extorted of their money.

A user criticised it saying, "This is such a shame, call a dosa a dosa. People of other cultures do not change the names of their dishes to sell it."

Another echoed the sentiment and wrote, "If Indians can pronounce croissant and bouillabaisse, western people can pronounce dosa, medu wada and idli. Use the real names of these dishes."

