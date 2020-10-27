US Election 2020 Delaware profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

Delaware, a small Mid-Atlantic US state, sits on a peninsula marked by dune-backed beaches bordering the Atlantic Ocean, Delaware River and Delaware Bay

Year of entry into union: 1787

Capital: Dover

Total electors: Three.

In 2016, the three electors from Delaware pledged to vote for the Democratic nominees for president and vice-president.

How Delaware votes: Blue. Like Connecticut, Delaware has voted for the Democratic Party in every presidential election since 1992.

Demographic breakdown: 68.9 percent White, 21.4 percent African-American and 3.2 percent Asian-American.

Fun fact: Delaware was a sort of presidential bellwether, with its popular vote going to the winning candidate every election since 1952. This trend ended in 2000, when Delaware voted for Al Gore — the Democratic nominee who had won the national popular vote but lost the election on electoral votes.

