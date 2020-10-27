US Election 2020 Delaware profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Delaware, a small Mid-Atlantic US state, sits on a peninsula marked by dune-backed beaches bordering the Atlantic Ocean, Delaware River and Delaware Bay
Year of entry into union: 1787
Capital: Dover
Total electors: Three.
In 2016, the three electors from Delaware pledged to vote for the Democratic nominees for president and vice-president.
How Delaware votes: Blue. Like Connecticut, Delaware has voted for the Democratic Party in every presidential election since 1992.
Demographic breakdown: 68.9 percent White, 21.4 percent African-American and 3.2 percent Asian-American.
Fun fact: Delaware was a sort of presidential bellwether, with its popular vote going to the winning candidate every election since 1952. This trend ended in 2000, when Delaware voted for Al Gore — the Democratic nominee who had won the national popular vote but lost the election on electoral votes.
Follow all the latest news from US Election 2020 here
Brush up on how the US elects its president and vice-president here
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
US Election 2020 Connecticut profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Connecticut is the southernmost state in the New England region of the northeastern United States
US Election 2020 Arkansas profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Arkansas is a southern US state bordering the Mississippi River and is known for its abundant park and wilderness areas that feature mountains, caves, rivers and hot springs
US Election 2020 California profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
California, a western US state, stretches from the Mexican border along the Pacific for nearly 900 miles