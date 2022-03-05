US: Dog stranded on floating ice chunk on frozen river rescued; here's how it happened

The local police were able to shift the ice chunk closer to the riverbank and an officer grabbed the dog around its neck with the help of a 'catchpole'

A video of rescuers pulling a dog to safety after it became trapped on the frozen Detroit river has gone viral on the internet. The poor dog got separated from its owner during a walk and ended up being stuck on a chunk of ice floating on the freezing river in Michigan, USA.

The video of the dramatic rescue was shared on Facebook by Wyandotte Police Department on 2 March. The department shared the video as a part of their weekly review.

While sharing details about the rescue, the Police Department wrote that the "pretty sweet" rescue was done by a joint team of WPD (Wyandotte Police Department), animal control and WFD (Wyandotte Fire Department) personnel on Monday, 28 February.

“The poor pooch somehow managed to climb onto an ice chunk but it was drifting away in the river while the labradoodle was freezing.” The Department wrote while sharing the clip.

The Wyandotte Police Department further wrote that their team was able to shift the ice chunk closer to the riverbank and an officer grabbed the dog around its neck with the help of a "catchpole". The caption continues, “The rescuer did this while standing on a slippery ladder that was submerged in the river while his coworkers held onto him via a rope.”

Watch the video here:

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1629456690723308

Since being posted, has heartwarming video clip has gathered over 16,000 views and a plethora of comments. Many Facebook users praised the officers involved in the amazing rescue.. Others were glad that no one got hurt during the rescue operation.

“The pooch didn’t have to worry with the WPD and FD there,” wrote another Facebook user.

This is not the only video of a rescue that has gone viral on social media recently. Colorado wildlife officers rescued a mountain lion from a house in Boulder city on 27 February.

Watch the video clip here:



Interestingly, the owner’s pet dog found the big cat hiding underneath a deck. The video of the big cat’s rescue went viral on the Internet.

