US: Wildlife officers rescue mountain lion from homeowner's deck; watch viral video here

A video of Colorado wildlife officers rescuing a mountain lion from a house in the city of Boulder has gone viral on the internet.

A homeowner’s curious pet dog found a mountain lion hiding outside their house underneath a deck and alerted the owner. Initially, the homeowner had expected to find a raccoon hiding under the porch but was startled to find a mountain lion after they shined a flashlight to check what was underneath.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers were immediately called to rescue and relocate the mountain lion. The big cat was found on Sunday, 27 February in the US state of Colorado, under a deck at 23rd Street and Panorama Ave at around 7.30 am.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officers in Boulder rescued the lion along with some major help from Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks Rangers and Boulder Police Animal Protection Officers.

Once the officers arrived, they rescued the big cat wedged tightly under the decking outside the house. The lion was removed from underneath and had to be tranquillised.

The mountain lion seemed to be irritated and angry when officers flashed a light to take a look at it. The big cat was then rescued from underneath the deck while ensuring all safety measures.

As reported by UPI, the lion was relocated to an uninhabited in the southwest Larimer County, a remote area far away from the city.

According to a statement by the CPW Wildlife officer Tyler Asnicar, the big predator had come in an area of Boulder which was populated and this was not a good situation. Asnicar said that it is always better for people to try and remove the big cat in such conditions and relocation was the best approach taken by officers in this case.

