US braces for 14,000 migrants per day, proposes draft rule to cut down number of migrants

The Joe Biden administration is anticipating the crossing of about 14,000 migrants per day from the USA’s southern border.

The expiration of Title 42– the country’s COVID policy of not allowing migrants to enter the US – on 21 December coupled with the Border Patrol’s concerns of acute overcrowding of migrants, has led the Biden administration to look at other ways to keep a check on migrations.

Moreover, the Department of Homeland Security has also raised concerns about its resources getting overwhelmed following Title 42’s expiration.

For the unversed, Title 42 was introduced by former President Donald Trump and extended by his successor Joe Biden till December 2022.

Sources told Axios that in the first week of December alone around 9,000 migrants crossed the southern border and that officials are currently bracing for the entry of 12,000 to 14,000 migrants each day.

On Sunday (11 December) around 1,000 migrants entered Texas’s El Paso city illegally.

Draft rule to slash the number of migrants

A draft rule has been circulating in the White House which lays down steps to be taken to deal with the migrant crisis in the US.

The plan is to reduce the number of migrants who qualify for asylum in the country after they cross the US-Mexico border.

The rules would apply to families and adults who enter the US illegally as well as those who arrive at legal ports without previous authorisation.

The other proposals made at the White House include new programs for Haitians, Nicaraguans and Cubans which would allow them to apply for humanitarian parole from their home countries, according to NBC.

Homeland Security is also planning to train officers to interview migrants who seek asylum in the US. In addition to this, asylum officers will also be instructed to allow only those migrants to enter the US who want to pursue protection if and when they qualify for the International Convention Against Torture.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.