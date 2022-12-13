WATCH: Huge migrant caravan of over 1,000 people cross US-Mexico border illegally

A huge group of migrants comprising over 1,000 people crossed the US-Mexico border late on Sunday making it the largest single group to do so in history.

Videos released by Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin, show migrant people crossing a river to enter Texas’s El Paso city. The city’s Border Patrol – the dashboard that records migrant movement – has now reported over 5,100 migrants in its custody and has released hundreds to city streets.

BREAKING: A huge migrant caravan of over 1,000 people crossed illegally into El Paso, TX last night, making it the largest single group we have ever seen. The city of El Paso reports Border Patrol now has over 5,000 in custody & has released hundreds to city streets. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/ewUQX757Lt — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 12, 2022

In addition to this, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sources said on Monday that its El Paso sector has witnessed a whopping 2,397 migrants in 24 hours alone.

CBP officials told Fox News, “Customs and Border Protection’s El Paso Sector on the Texas border with Mexico has seen an increase in encounters. In order to process individuals as safely and expeditiously as possible, Border Patrol agents from Big Bend and CBP Officers from El Paso Field Office are assisting with processing.”

How did the migrants enter El Paso?

Before they crossed borders, Mexican police had reportedly escorted nearly 20 migrant buses into Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. They then released the migrants at multiple NGOs.

From these NGOs, the migrants walked to the river and crossed illegally into El Paso. A video from one of the passengers inside the migrant buses showed Mexican police dropping off the migrants.

Video from one of the passengers inside one of the migrant buses showing their Mexican police escort, as well as a photo of part of the huge group walking to the border after they were dropped off at NGOs in Ciudad Juarez, MX. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/2s7wGAbJEp — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 12, 2022

The migrant move comes at a time when Title 42 – USA’s COVID policy of not allowing migrants to enter the country – is set to expire on 21 December.

According to a report by Daily Mail, as the days of expiration comes closer, House Republicans have warned in a letter saying that the Biden administration’s use of Air Marshals to assist the migrants might “put the lives of and safety of airline passengers at risk.”

