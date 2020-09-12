UNGA adopts resolution calling for 'international cooperation' against COVID-19; US votes against it
The resolution acknowledges the key leadership role of the WHO and the fundamental role of the United Nations system in catalysing the global response to COVID-19
United Nations: The United States was supported only by Israel Friday in a vote against a UN resolution for a "comprehensive and coordinated response" to the COVID-19 pandemic, a text that included recognition of the WHO's leadership role.
The measure, which has been negotiated since May, was adopted by an overwhelming majority of 169 countries out of 193, with Ukraine and Hungary abstaining.
The text, called an omnibus resolution because it covers multiple aspects of the pandemic, "acknowledges the key leadership role of WHO and the fundamental role of the United Nations system in catalyzing and coordinating the comprehensive global response to the COVID-19 pandemic."
The United States withdrew from the WHO this spring, accusing the body of mismanaging the coronavirus pandemic and delaying launch of a global alert.
The text "calls for intensified international cooperation and solidarity to contain, mitigate and overcome the pandemic and its consequences."
And it supports UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' call in March for a ceasefire between countries in order to better facilitate the fight against the pandemic - a request that has been little followed.
The text additionally called for "the urgent removal of unjustified obstacles," meaning sanctions, in order to create better access to products used in combatting the virus.
It requests nations to maintain food and agricultural supply chains and encourages synching economic recovery strategies to promote sustainable development and combat climate change.
Ahead of the vote, the United States unsuccessfully attempted to remove a paragraph on protecting women in the area of sexual and reproductive health, over objections about abortion.
Libya and Iraq also voted for the paragraph's removal. However more than 120 countries voted to keep it and 25 countries abstained.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
NEET, JEE exams to go as per schedule; SC rejects six state's plea to review 17 Aug order
Hearing the matter in-chamber, a Supreme Court bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari said the plea filed by ministers of six Opposition-ruled states "does not merit reconsideration"
NEET, JEE 2020 Exams News Updates: 'Plea has no merit', SC refuses to review 17 Aug order allowing entrance tests
NEET, JEE 2020 Exam News and LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court has begun hearing of a plea of ministers of six Opposition-ruled states seeking review of its 17 August order allowing holding of NEET and JEE exams physically
Over 64 lakh adults in India infected with COVID-19 by early May, finds ICMR serosurvey
The survey was conducted from 11 May to 4 June and covered 28,000 individuals whose blood samples were tested for IgG antibodies using COVID Kavach ELISA kit