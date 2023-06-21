UK's National Lottery on lookout for 'unclaimed winner' of prize worth 3.6 million pounds

The United Kingdom’s state-sponsored national lottery is currently on a mission. The assignment involves hunting a missing prize winner who roams unaware holding a lifetime of wealth worth 10,000 pounds per month over the course of 30 years, which amounts to a staggering 3.6 million pounds. The organisation is searching to locate the unclaimed lottery winner with the substantial scoop, in order for the winner to collect the huge prize.

A life-changing fortune

As reported by Metro, Set For Life participants have been encouraged to check their tickets since it is possible that one of them may stumble upon a fortune. Five main numbers – 2, 5, 21, 34, and 35 – were matched with Life Ball, 6 – for the 5 June draw. The winning tickets were bought in Lincolnshire’s South Holland District and the winner has until 2 December to claim their prize.

In addition, the news outlet reported, those without tickets who believe they have a valid claim may still submit it in writing to Camelot, but only within 30 days of the draw. A commercial organisation founded in 1994, Camelot raises billions of pounds each year for public causes.

Metro quoted Andy Carter, National Lottery’s Senior Winners’ Advisor as saying: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings. This amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life, and what a way it would be to enjoy this summer… and the next 30!” He added that in the coming 30 years, which would be 360 months, a winner will be entitled to receive 10,000 pounds a month if they come forward.

Further announcements for the big scoop

The National Lottery officials further urged people who purchased tickets in this area to look again at their old Set For Life tickets as they can be accessed by using the Lottery app or by looking in places where missing tickets might be hiding. He suggested checking clothing pockets, wallets, bags, and couch back. He added ‘there’s champagne on ice, and fingers crossed for the lucky winner’ to step up and claim their prize.

As per Metro, Paul Bevans, 50, was one of such lottery winners who won £10,000 every month for a year. He did this after matching all five main numbers. “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” Paul exclaimed. “In fact I was so unsure that I scanned the ticket about five times – this time with my eyes firmly open – and each time there was the same winning message,” he added.

