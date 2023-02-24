The London Metropolitan Police has arrested four people in connection with a massive Ukrainian flag that was painted outside the Russian embassy on the eve of the first anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine War. Activist group Led by Donkeys took responsibility for the act, which involved putting blue and gold paint on the road right outside the Russian embassy. As per the group, it wanted to remind Russian president Vladimir Putin of Ukraine’s “right to self-determination”. According to the police, three men and one woman have been detained in connection with the incident. The official Twitter handle of the Metropolitan Police also put out a tweet about the announcement.

“ARRESTS IN KENSINGTON: At 08:45 today officers attended Kensington Palace Gardens, where paint had been thrown on the highway. Four people, three males and one female, were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and obstructing the highway. They remain in custody,” the tweet said.

View the tweet here:

ARRESTS IN KENSINGTON: At 08:45 today officers attended Kensington Palace Gardens, where paint had been thrown on the highway. Four people, three males and one female, were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and obstructing the highway. They remain in custody. pic.twitter.com/YPI1yPe7zf — Kensington & Chelsea Police (@MPSKenChel) February 23, 2023

Videos from the location of the incident show the road outside the Russian embassy covered half in blue and half in gold, while vehicles continued to traverse without any restrictions.

Four people in London were arrested on Feb 23 for painting the street outside the Russian Embassy blue and gold, in solidarity with Ukraine. The stunt comes a day before the one-year mark since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last February. pic.twitter.com/taGzBaUxFX — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 24, 2023

For the stunt, traffic was temporarily obstructed in the area as the activists pushed wheelbarrows laden with paint, then smothered it onto the street. As per Sky News, one of the campaigners held a sign saying: “Ukrainian Solidarity Protest – Drive slowly – Washable paint.”

The campaigners added the paint used to create the Ukrainian flag was “non-toxic, high-standard, solvent-free and eco-friendly fast-dry edible paint designed for making road art”.

Internet users reacted to the news of the arrests with dismay. Some wrote that the activists should have been given a medal instead of being put into custody.

Arrested! they should be given a medal💙💛 — Lance Berry 💉💉💉🇺🇦 (@Ancelau) February 24, 2023

Another commented in favour of Ukraine.

One user quipped that the accusers might have to do community service in art class for their actions.

Arrested, and will have to do community service in art class. — Eric Winberg (@ericjw) February 24, 2023

The Russia-Ukraine war began on 24 February 2022, when Moscow-led troops invaded their pro-western neighbour on the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin has peddled several claims for starting the invasion, including his quest to free Ukraine from “neo-Nazis”. The war has entered its second year, with no clear victor in sight.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.