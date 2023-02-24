World

Ukrainian flag painted on street outside Russian embassy in London; 4 arrested

Internet users reacted to the news of the arrests with dismay. Some wrote that the activists should have been given a medal instead of being put into custody

FP Trending February 24, 2023 14:18:11 IST
Image: Twitter

The London Metropolitan Police has arrested four people in connection with a massive Ukrainian flag that was painted outside the Russian embassy on the eve of the first anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine War. Activist group Led by Donkeys took responsibility for the act, which involved putting blue and gold paint on the road right outside the Russian embassy. As per the group, it wanted to remind Russian president Vladimir Putin of Ukraine’s “right to self-determination”. According to the police, three men and one woman have been detained in connection with the incident. The official Twitter handle of the Metropolitan Police also put out a tweet about the announcement.

“ARRESTS IN KENSINGTON: At 08:45 today officers attended Kensington Palace Gardens, where paint had been thrown on the highway. Four people, three males and one female, were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and obstructing the highway. They remain in custody,” the tweet said.

View the tweet here:

Videos from the location of the incident show the road outside the Russian embassy covered half in blue and half in gold, while vehicles continued to traverse without any restrictions.

For the stunt, traffic was temporarily obstructed in the area as the activists pushed wheelbarrows laden with paint, then smothered it onto the street. As per Sky News, one of the campaigners held a sign saying: “Ukrainian Solidarity Protest – Drive slowly – Washable paint.”

The campaigners added the paint used to create the Ukrainian flag was “non-toxic, high-standard, solvent-free and eco-friendly fast-dry edible paint designed for making road art”.

Internet users reacted to the news of the arrests with dismay. Some wrote that the activists should have been given a medal instead of being put into custody.

Another commented in favour of Ukraine.

One user quipped that the accusers might have to do community service in art class for their actions.

The Russia-Ukraine war began on 24 February 2022, when Moscow-led troops invaded their pro-western neighbour on the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin has peddled several claims for starting the invasion, including his quest to free Ukraine from “neo-Nazis”. The war has entered its second year, with no clear victor in sight.

Updated Date: February 24, 2023 14:18:11 IST

