Ukraine's proposal for 'peace summit' at UN 'insane and a PR gimmick' by Washington: Russia

Moscow: Ukraine’s proposal for holding ‘peace summit’ at the UN is “insane and a PR gimmick” by Washington, said Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakhariva.

“What we’re talking about is convening a kind of ‘peace summit’ on the UN platform on 24 February, on the day of the special military operation’s anniversary. According to the Kiev leaders’ plan, it would contribute to the implementation of Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s bizarre speculations, which he presented in the form of a ‘peace formula’,” Zakharova said.

“We regard this insane notion as another PR gimmick by Washington, which has recently been trying to portray the Kiev regime as a peacemaker,” she added.

She went on to say that “the very idea of letting Russia participate in such a summit only in the event of its complete and unconditional surrender was a sure sign of Kiev’s waning strength.”

“There are no other plausible explanations. They have already reached a point where they come up with ever more crazy ideas and cloak them in some kind of international legal garb, but the end gain they pursue is the same – to survive without admitting the obvious,” Zakharova emphasised.

Earlier this week, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky called “peace summit” Kyiv ‘s “diplomacy 404” and turned it down, saying it was “very easy” to imagine a summit without Ukraine.

He further asked, “What sort of ‘peace summit’ can occur without Russia?”

On Tuesday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in an interview to news agency Associated Press said that Kyiv wants a peace summit within two months to end the war with Russia.

Kuleba added that he doesn’t anticipate Russia taking part, adding that Ukraine will do whatever it can to win the war in 2023.

“Every war ends in a diplomatic way. Every war ends as a result of the actions taken on the battlefield and at the negotiating table,” the Ukrainian Foreign Minister had said.

