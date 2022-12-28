Russia rejects Ukraine’s proposal for ‘peace summit’, calls it ‘Diplomacy 404’

Moscow: “Diplomacy 404” is how Russia described Ukraine’s proposal for a United Nations sanctioned “peace summit” by February 2023.

Moscow rejected Kyiv’s proposal by likening it to a computer error. 404 error or ‘page not found’ error is a Hypertext Transfer Protocol standard response code that suggests the server was unable to find what was request.

In an interview to news agency Associated Press, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Tuesday said that Kyiv wants a peace summit within two months to end the war with Russia.

Kuleba added that he doesn’t anticipate Russia taking part.

He further said that Ukraine will do whatever it can to win the war in 2023.

“Every war ends in a diplomatic way,” Kuleba said, adding, “Every war ends as a result of the actions taken on the battlefield and at the negotiating table.”

Russia rejects Ukraine ‘peace summit’ proposal

Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky asked, “What sort of ‘peace summit’ can occur without Russia?”

Calling the proposal “diplomacy 404” and turning it down, Polyansky said it was “very easy” to imagine a summit without Ukraine.

Apart from mentioning about Kuleba’s proposal for ‘peace summit’, Polyansky emphasised that the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry also issued a lengthy statement alleging that Russia had acquired membership of the UN Security Council and the UN illegally, while demanding that we be excluded from this body.

According to Polyansky, nobody at UN Security Council meetings has recently reacted to what he called routine hysteria from Sergey Kislitsa, Ukraine’s permanent representative to the UN.

“If we try to put these two stories together, they are mutually exclusive so what sort of ‘peace summit’ can occur without Russia,” Polyansky wondered.

“Meanwhile, imagining one without Ukraine is very easy,” he argued, adding that such a scenario would be a nightmare for all those Kulebas and Kislitsas whose initiatives,” Polyansky added.

Addressing the G7 in October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed a 10-step “peace formula” which included a war tribunal to hold the Kremlin accountable for war crimes committed in Kyiv.

Zelenskyy’s plan to end the war also had a mention about an increase defense aid from Western allies though negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin were out of the question.

With inputs from agencies

