Ukraine imposes martial law: What it means, what Zelensky said, how public reacted

As Russian president Vladimir Putin declared military operation on Ukraine on Thursday morning, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky announced martial law in the country, saying Russia has targeted Ukraine’s military infrastructure.

Zelensky urged Ukrainians to stay home and not to panic.

On Wednesday, the Ukrainian Parliament approved a declaration of a state of emergency in the entire Ukraine, except for two eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk where it has been in place since 2014.

The move to declare a state of emergency came after Putin recognised the independence of two rebel regions in eastern Ukraine, where a nearly eight-year conflict with the pro-Russia rebels has left over 14,000 dead.

Let's take a look what martial law in Ukraine entails, previous instances of it being implemented, what the president said and how people are reacted:

Martial law in Ukraine



Martial law in any country is generally imposed in a situation of civil unrest or at a time of national crisis or when the country is in a state of war. Martial law would impose harder restrictions, including bans on meetings, movements and political parties.

Under martial law, the military forces are given the right to rule over civilian rule. It is not always necessary to declare martial law over the entire country.

What the Ukrainian President said

Zelensky said that Russia conducted strikes on Ukraine’s military infrastructure and border guards.

“Dear Ukrainian citizens, this morning President Putin announced a special military operation in Donbas. Russia conducted strikes on our military infrastructure and our border guards. There were blasts heard in many cities of Ukraine,” Zelensky said in a short video message.

He assured the citizens that the US has already started uniting international support for Ukraine.

“We’re introducing martial law on the whole territory of our country. A minute ago I had a conversation with President Biden. The US have already started uniting international support. Today each of you should keep calm. Stay at home if you can. We are working. The army is working. The whole sector of defense and security is working,” he said.

He urged people to not panic.

“No panic. We are strong. We are ready for everything. We will win over everybody because we are Ukraine.”

When was martial law last declared in Ukraine?



On 26 November, 2018, martial law was declared by the president in 10 regions of Ukraine along the Black Sea and the borders with Russia, Belarus and Moldova.

As per a BBC report, the measure was declared for 30 days after the capture of three Ukrainian naval vessels and 24 sailors by Russian forces.

During the period of martial law, Ukraine did not allow Russian men aged 16-60 into the country, except for “humanitarian cases” such as those travelling to funerals.

Citizens react to Russia’s assault on Ukraine



The sound of explosions on ground and fighter jets overhead caused widespread panic among people as flocks of frantic Ukrainian citizens started fleeing for safety.

As per a report by Al Jazeera, long queues of cars formed from the city centre towards various exits out of Kyiv on Thursday morning. People also took cover in the city’s underground stations and other safe places.

Even though local authorities urged Kyiv residents to stay at home, traffic jams formed from central Kyiv towardsZhytomyr and other exits from the city at 6am local time.

The Kyiv City State Administration asked people who are not involved with critical infrastructure and life support of the city to stay at home.

“…and be ready to follow to the shelter when the sirens turn on,” it said in a message on its official Telegram channel.

Ukrainians fleeing a Russian invasion have started trickling into Poland, with dozens arriving at the normally quiet Medyka crossing on Thursday, some carrying luggage and accompanied by children.

Officials in European Union countries bordering Ukraine, including Romania and Slovakia, said there was no big influx of refugees for now, but local media and witnesses said foot traffic was increasing.

According to a report by Reuters, Ukrainians also started trickling into Poland, “with dozens arriving at the normally quiet Medyka crossing on Thursday, some carrying luggage and accompanied by children.”

Even as officials said there was no big influx of refugees from Ukraine into Romania and Slovakia, the local media and witnesses said foot traffic was increasing.



With inputs from agencies

