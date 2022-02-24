Russian President Putin begins military operation in Ukraine; world leaders condemn action

Putin said that Russia had no intentions of occupying Ukraine, but the military operation was a response to the threats that were given by Ukraine

In a televised address on Thursday, 24 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine and called on Ukraine military to 'lay down its arms'.

Putin said that Russia had no intentions of occupying Ukraine, but the military operation was a response to the threats that were given by Ukraine.

Putin further added that the Ukrainian regime was solely responsible for this blood shed and if other countries tried to interfere with the Russian action, it could lead to consequences which they have never seen.

Shortly after Putin’s announcement, explosions were heard in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and the eastern port city of Maripol.

While Agence France-Presse reported that powerful explosions were heard in both cities, Maripol residents said to have heard artillery fire.

#UPDATE Explosions heard in Ukraine's capital Kyiv and the eastern port city of Mariupol, shortly after Russia announced an operation to "demilitarise" the country. AFP correspondents in both cities heard powerful blasts and in Mariupol residents report hearing artillery fire pic.twitter.com/bxlIHyoJB9 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 24, 2022

President of the United States, Joe Biden tweeted in response to Putin’s action and said that the attack was ‘unprovoked and unjustified’.

The prayers of the world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. https://t.co/Q7eUJ0CG3k — President Biden (@POTUS) February 24, 2022

Biden further said that Russia is alone responsible for the death and destruction that will be brought by this attack.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba expressed concerns over Russia’s operation to ‘demilitarise’ Ukraine and asked the world to stop Putin. He also added that Ukraine shall defend itself and will surely win.

Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 24, 2022

Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau also condemned the attack on Ukraine, calling it a strong violation of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Canada condemns – in the strongest possible terms – Russia’s egregious attack on Ukraine. These unprovoked actions are a clear further violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and of Russia’s obligations under international law and the Charter of the UN. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 24, 2022

Trudeau called on Russia to immediately cease all hostile and provocative actions. He has also announced a meeting with G7 partners in order to check that Russia’s dangerous act does not go unpunished.

Canada calls on Russia to immediately cease all hostile and provocative actions against Ukraine, and withdraw all military and proxy forces from the country. Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 24, 2022

British President Boris Johnson tweeted that he was appalled by President Putin choosing a path of bloodshed. He added that UK and its allies shall respond decisively towards the matter.

I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to President Zelenskyy to discuss next steps. President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine. The UK and our allies will respond decisively. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 24, 2022

President of the Republic of Finland, Sauli Niinisto condemned the military measures Russia began in Ukraine and also said that Finland was looking at ways to increase support to Ukraine.

I strongly condemn the military measures Russia has started in Ukraine. Russia's acts target Ukraine, but at the same time they are an attack on the entire European security order. We feel deep compassion towards Ukraine and are seeking ways to increase our support to Ukraine. — Sauli Niinistö (@niinisto) February 24, 2022

American diplomat and 66th United States Secretary of State, Condoleezza Rice sent prayers for the people of Ukraine.

Russian aggression cannot stand. Pray for the people of Ukraine. — Condoleezza Rice (@CondoleezzaRice) February 24, 2022

India’s Rajya Sabha MP and Former Union Cabinet Minister, Subramanian Swamy juxtaposed Putin’s invasion of Ukraine to that of Adolf Hitler’s invasion of Russia during World War II.

Russia's Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine is much like Adolf Hitler's invasion of Russia in World War II. It will be like Nazis getting stuck in St Peterburg and then downhill, and thus signal a further collapse of Russia post 1991. Siberia will be gobbled up by China. India? — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) February 24, 2022

Meanwhile, European airlines have been directed not to fly over or near Ukraine. Indian government is also expediting to repatriate more than 20,000 of its nationals from the crisis-hit country.

