Russian President Putin begins military operation in Ukraine; world leaders condemn action

Putin said that Russia had no intentions of occupying Ukraine, but the military operation was a response to the threats that were given by Ukraine

FP Trending February 24, 2022 11:50:27 IST
Women show posters in support of the Ukraine as they attend a demonstration along the street near the Russian embassy to protest against the escalation of the tension between Russia and Ukraine in Berlin, Germany. AP

In a televised address on Thursday, 24 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine and called on Ukraine military to 'lay down its arms'.

Putin said that Russia had no intentions of occupying Ukraine, but the military operation was a response to the threats that were given by Ukraine.

Putin further added that the Ukrainian regime was solely responsible for this blood shed and if other countries tried to interfere with the Russian action, it could lead to consequences which they have never seen.

Shortly after Putin’s announcement, explosions were heard in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and the eastern port city of Maripol.

While Agence France-Presse reported that powerful explosions were heard in both cities, Maripol residents said to have heard artillery fire.

President of the United States, Joe Biden tweeted in response to Putin’s action and said that the attack was ‘unprovoked and unjustified’.

Biden further said that Russia is alone responsible for the death and destruction that will be brought by this attack.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba expressed concerns over Russia’s operation to ‘demilitarise’ Ukraine and asked the world to stop Putin. He also added that Ukraine shall defend itself and will surely win.

Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau also condemned the attack on Ukraine, calling it a strong violation of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Trudeau called on Russia to immediately cease all hostile and provocative actions. He has also announced a meeting with G7 partners in order to check that Russia’s dangerous act does not go unpunished.

British President Boris Johnson tweeted that he was appalled by President Putin choosing a path of bloodshed. He added that UK and its allies shall respond decisively towards the matter.

President of the Republic of Finland, Sauli Niinisto condemned the military measures Russia began in Ukraine and also said that Finland was looking at ways to increase support to Ukraine.

American diplomat and 66th United States Secretary of State, Condoleezza Rice sent prayers for the people of Ukraine.

India’s Rajya Sabha MP and Former Union Cabinet Minister, Subramanian Swamy juxtaposed Putin’s invasion of Ukraine to that of Adolf Hitler’s invasion of Russia during World War II.

Meanwhile, European airlines have been directed not to fly over or near Ukraine. Indian government is also expediting to repatriate more than 20,000 of its nationals from the crisis-hit country.

Updated Date: February 24, 2022 11:50:27 IST

