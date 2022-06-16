UK man posts video of 1 million strong 'frog army', slammed by internet users

A marine biologist and researcher for BBC Wildlife, Dawood Qureshi, said that breeding these many frogs can create an influx of the amphibians

A man in the United Kingdom has left internet users in disbelief after he claimed to have built an army of over one million frogs in his garden. A video initially uploaded on TikTok shows his experiment to create his own ‘frog army.’

The user @thinfrog said in the video that he rescued about 1.4 million frogspawn from dried-up ponds in his area. He then put them in a padding pool. The video then cuts to thousands of young amphibians hopping about in the man’s backyard.

"95 days ago, I rescued 1.4 million frog eggs and put them in pond for a frog army. And now they are leaving the pond, a million little frogs are hopping around the garden," he can be heard saying in the clip. He said that due to the huge number of froglets in the garden, he cannot even move about there, adding that he "kind of" regrets the experiment now.

He also mentioned that about half a million tadpoles are yet to grow. The ‘frog army’ video has been shared on social media platforms like Twitter as well.

The experiment prompted a backlash, with many internet users criticising the man for his bizarre idea.

Experts have also slammed the ‘frog army’ idea. A marine biologist and researcher for BBC Wildlife, Dawood Qureshi, told Metro.co.uk that breeding these many frogs can create an influx of the amphibians. This in turn can lead to many predators of various insect species being released in an environment without natural limits. This causes adverse effects on the number of insects as well as processes like pollination. The influx of so many frogs can even ruin the food chain and even result in ‘collateral damage’ of other dead animals such as rodents, foxes and hedgehogs.

Some social media users have also claimed that the video is actually doctored as that many tadpoles cannot actually survive in a habitat like the one in the video. Others have claimed that some parts of the clip actually appear to be shot in the US.

