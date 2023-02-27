UK: Lidl joins trend of limiting sale of fruits, salads in supermarket

London: UK based retail store chain Lidl has joined the trend of restricting the purchasing limit of tomatoes, peppers, and cucumbers.

The adverse weather in Spain and Morocco recently had an impact on the accessibility of some salad products across the supermarket sector, Liddle said in a statement.

“As advised to our customers through signage in our stores last week,” the statement added.

“Although most of our stores still have good availability, we have decided to briefly impose a three-item limit on the purchase of peppers, tomatoes, and cucumbers due to a recent rise in demand. This will make it possible to guarantee that all of our clients have access to the goods they require.”

Earlier it was reported that shortage of salad items specially tomato has forced the big pizza chains to prepare Pizza without the traditional tomato sauce.

The price of tomatoes has reportedly soared 400% in the UK.

