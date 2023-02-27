Pizza crisis in UK as tomato prices rise by 400%

London: The soaring prices of tomato in the United Kingdom has pushed Pizza-serving restaurants into a crisis.

Reports claim that the staple seeded salad has become so scarce that costs have increased by 400%, from £5 per case to £20.

Experts warn that due to this, pizza chefs will be forced to use courgettes or asparagus in place of the traditional passata base because they will no longer be able to buy tomatoes.

The British Pizza, Pasta and Italian Food Association’s Jim Winship told the Sun, “Pizzerias that depend on fresh produce may need to get inventive with ingredients.

“Tomatoes cannot be made in a very brief period of time by magic.”

Italian restaurant owner Carmelo Carnavale of Lizzie’s Cucina in North London claimed: “When I place something with different ingredients on the menu, customers still want tomato. But if the price is going to rise again I will take out tomato from the menu for at least three weeks,” he said.

Enzo Oliveri, president of the UK Italian Chefs’ Federation, claimed that some eateries use vegetables like courgettes or aubergines as a base for their sauces or cheeses like ricotta to thicken them.

“I don’t see any light at the end of the tunnel,” he said while calling for the government to limit tomato prices.

Unseasonably mild weather in the Mediterranean and rising electricity costs that are affecting crops in UK greenhouses are to blame for the scarcity.

George Eustice, a former environment secretary, cautioned last night that the scarcity might continue for another month.

The truth is that there wasn’t much the government could have done differently, the Tory MP said.

Last week, Defra claimed to be in constant communication with vendors.

Due to the current fruit and vegetable shortage, sales of watercress are surging because it is less impacted by weather changes, according to experts.

