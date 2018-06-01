You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Uganda to levy tax on WhatsApp, Facebook, Viber and other social media platform users

World IANS Jun 01, 2018 15:11:53 IST

London: Uganda has imposed a controversial tax on people using social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Viber and Twitter in a move to curb "gossip" and raise revenue, the media reported.

According to the new Excise Duty (Amendment) Bill, to be in effect from 1 July, a fine of 200 shilling [$0.05) daily would be imposed on people using these platforms, the BBC reported late on Thursday.

File image of social media apps. AP

File image of social media apps. AP

The country's President Yoweri Museveni who had pushed for the changes in the social media law back in March argued that social media encourages gossip.

In a letter to Finance Minister Matia Kasaija, Museveni insisted that the revenue collected by the social media tax would help the country "cope with consequences of olugambo (gossiping)".

The revenue raised is also intended to help pay off of the country's growing national debt, the report said. State Minister for Finance David Bahati told parliament that the tax increases were needed to help Uganda pay off its growing national debt.

However, experts and at least one major internet service provider have raised doubts about how a daily tax on social media will be implemented, the BBC reported.

The government is struggling to ensure all mobile phone SIM cards are properly registered, it noted.

Museveni, on the other hand, has argued against a tax on internet data as according to him it is useful for "educational, research or reference purposes". The new law will also impose various other taxes, including a one percent levy on the total value of mobile money transactions, the report said. Social media has become an important political tool in Uganda for both the ruling party and the opposition.

Access to platforms was shut during presidential elections in 2016. President Museveni insisted at the time that it was done to "stop spreading lies", the report said.


Updated Date: Jun 01, 2018 15:11 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores