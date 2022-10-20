Ordering food items, groceries, medicines as well as alcohol online has become quite a common practice, thanks to different delivery platforms that have come up in recent times. However, now in what came as a surprise for the people of Canada, customers above the age of 19 can now legally purchase marijuana through Uber Eats delivery services. Yes, you heard it right. It is now possible for people in Canada to order cannabis online and further get them delivered to their doorsteps.

As confirmed by the delivery service company itself on Sunday, it has partnered with online marijuana marketplace Leafly which will further process such orders from retailers like Shivaa’s Rose, Minerva Cannabis, and Hidden Leaf Cannabis. Notably, the company has three stores in Toronto which is expected to help in expanding the business.

While the news has already brought a wave of happiness among cannabis consumers in Canada, many also flooded the internet with funny and hilarious comments. Some even came out in support of the move while one commented, “That’s it! I’m outta here!!!”, another wrote, “Imma get a fake Canadian ID now just for this.”

Check some reactions:

.. cannabis delivery sounds great, and it gives people jobs. — Joe Davis (@JoeDavi67578861) October 18, 2022

Bros Uber eats is going to deliver marijuana in Toronto city aaaaaaaa so cool — roann (@janemseinda) October 17, 2022

Hopefully the Uber driver don’t smoke it before he get to me — Kozmyk (@CosmicKozmyk) October 17, 2022

Absolutely amazing!!! 👏🏽 — Nick Prαsαd (@NickPrasad34) October 18, 2022



Motive behind doorstep delivery of marijuana

Uber Eats will act as a third-party agent and it will not employ its own independent agents as the orders will be delivered by the retailers’ personal agents. Speaking about the regulations that come with the new venture, anyone above the age of 19 will be able to place their order on Uber Eats which will further verify the customer’s age as per Canadian Law and further ensure that there are no illegalities with such purchases.

Apart from that, the doorstep delivery system will also help to ensure that there is legal, safe, and convenient consumption of marijuana. Earlier, Uber Eats had partnered with one more organisation for cannabis orders but customers had to pick their own orders and no delivery agent was provided.

