TwosDay (2/2/22): Take a look at how Twitter toasted this year's first palindrome date

Twitter began trending memes and posts to mark this rare and fun date sequence

The second day of February this year marks a palindrome date, which means that the date can be read the same way backwards and forward (2/2/22).

When read, this date sequence also makes it look like a “Twosday” and on 2 February 2022, Twitter began trending memes and posts to mark this rare and fun date sequence.

Some users pointed that the date would have been more memorable if the 2s day had come on a Tuesday instead of falling on a Wednesday.

The Mumbai Police also joined in and seized this opportune date to send a message of safety and cyber security to the common public. The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police wrote, “Think twice before keeping 02022022 as your password”

Think twice before keeping 02022022 as your password!#TwosDayThought #twosday — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 2, 2022

The Commissioner of Police, Mumbai also used the power of ‘Two’ to remind people about wearing dual masks and getting their double vaccination shots. The Twitter handle of CP Mumbai Police posted, “We believe in the power of ‘dual’ safety, wear your masks and get vaccinated”. The caption was posted with colourful pictures of shoes, earring and airdopes, reminding people that good things come in pairs.

We believe in the power of ‘dual’ safety, wear your masks and get vaccinated. Let’s fight all ‘odds’ against covid.#TwosDay #DualSafety #StrengthInNumbers pic.twitter.com/moaCQ0GjRZ — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) February 2, 2022

Some users also added a time frame to this rare date and revealed that 2.22 PM at 2/2/22 is a sequence that will never be repeated again.

It will never be 2/2/22 2:22pm ever again. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) February 2, 2022

American Basketball player Desmond Bane’s record on 2 February was also highlighted by internet users as it contained a list of records that had the number ‘Two’ in it.

Several sports memes related to this date went trending on Twitter.

Desmond Bane tonight (2/2/22): 22.2 FG% (4/18)

2 AST

2 STL

2 BLK

2 TO

2 PF Oh, and he wears No. 22 pic.twitter.com/WButhUs32A — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 3, 2022

Happy 2/2/22 day to all who celebrate. pic.twitter.com/YnAJ28ybl1 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) February 3, 2022

In honor of 2.2.22, here's the best player to wear each uniform number in #Yankees history. Spoiler: Derek Jeter gets the nod for No. 2. https://t.co/IqSdXRS1Pp pic.twitter.com/QjDfy70H9Q — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) February 2, 2022

Some users also believed that the date was lucky and wished people got double of all good things in life.

Today is 2-2-22. May God give you double blessings,double favor,double increase, double honor, and double for your troubles! — Cindy Trimm (@cindytrimm) February 2, 2022

Take a look at some more hilarious and witty memes here:

Im 2/2/22 tired of this shit — Angel (@Agui0109) February 3, 2022

I like today’s date. 2/2/22. Whose birthday is it today? — DeboMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) February 2, 2022

Today is 2/2/22 but when are you going 2 love me? — notneekolul (@notneekolul) February 2, 2022

While celebrating the palindrome of 2/2/22, many social media users prompted that this year, we will mark another interesting date sequence as 22 February 2022 will also be a palindrome date and shall fall on a Tuesday.

The world saw a couple of palindrome dates last year as well and the first date sequence to be a palindrome last year was 2 January, 2021 (2/1/21).

What do you think about these interesting date sequences?

