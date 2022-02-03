World

TwosDay (2/2/22): Take a look at how Twitter toasted this year's first palindrome date

Twitter began trending memes and posts to mark this rare and fun date sequence

FP Trending February 03, 2022 20:33:36 IST
The second day of February this year marks a palindrome date, which means that the date can be read the same way backwards and forward (2/2/22).

When read, this date sequence also makes it look like a “Twosday” and on 2 February 2022, Twitter began trending memes and posts to mark this rare and fun date sequence.

Some users pointed that the date would have been more memorable if the 2s day had come on a Tuesday instead of falling on a Wednesday.

The Mumbai Police also joined in and seized this opportune date to send a message of safety and cyber security to the common public. The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police wrote, “Think twice before keeping 02022022 as your password”

The Commissioner of Police, Mumbai also used the power of ‘Two’ to remind people about wearing dual masks and getting their double vaccination shots. The Twitter handle of CP Mumbai Police posted, “We believe in the power of ‘dual’ safety, wear your masks and get vaccinated”. The caption was posted with colourful pictures of shoes, earring and airdopes, reminding people that good things come in pairs.

Some users also added a time frame to this rare date and revealed that 2.22 PM at 2/2/22 is a sequence that will never be repeated again.

American Basketball player Desmond Bane’s record on 2 February was also highlighted by internet users as it contained a list of records that had the number ‘Two’ in it.

Several sports memes related to this date went trending on Twitter.

Some users also believed that the date was lucky and wished people got double of all good things in life.

Take a  look at some more hilarious and witty memes here:

While celebrating the palindrome of 2/2/22, many social media users prompted that this year, we will mark another interesting date sequence as 22 February 2022 will also be a palindrome date and shall fall on a Tuesday.

The world saw a couple of palindrome dates last year as well and the first date sequence to be a palindrome last year was 2 January, 2021 (2/1/21).

What do you think about these interesting date sequences?

