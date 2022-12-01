Two Palestinians killed by Israel in West Bank's Jenin refugee camp raid; total 8 dead in 72 hours

The Israeli military recently killed two Palestinians during a raid in the occupied West Bank’s Jenin refugee camp after heavy clashes erupted, Palestinian officials said. This has raised the number of Palestinians killed in the last 72 hours up to eight.

According to WAFA, the Palestinian news agency, the men killed on Thursday were identified as Naeem Jamal al-Zubaidi (27) and Mohammed Ayman al-Saadi (26). Another man was also injured during the raid.

The report suggests that the Jenin Battalion of Islamic Jihad’s al-Quds Brigades claimed that the men killed were two of its leaders.

The Israeli military said troops came under fire and shot back during a Jenin-area raid to arrest suspected militants.

The bodies of the two men were carried by Palestinian crowds from the Ibn Sina Hospital through the streets of the Jenin refugee camp. Notably, Fatah and other Palestinian factions have called for a strike in the area on Thursday protesting over the killings.

In another incident a day before the recent killing, Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian during a raid in Yabad near Jenin, medical and military officials stated. WAFA identified the victim as Mohammed Tawfiq Badarneh (25).

Israel’s military said that it had entered Yabad to arrest Abd Al-Ghani Harzallah, who is “suspected of being involved in a terrorist activity.” The army added that it opened fire after “armed suspects fired at the soldiers and explosive devices were hurled in the area.”

It is significant to mention here that the total number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces this year to 210, as per the Palestinian health ministry. Israel regularly conducts raids in West Bank, which it has illegally occupied since 1967, however, has increased the frequency this year to crack down on growing resistance from Palestinian factions, predominantly in Jenin and Nablus.

If Israeli military figures are to be believed, so far thirty-one people in Israel and the occupied West Bank have been killed in Palestinian attacks this year.

