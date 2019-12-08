Twitter's 'resident eel' Miguel Mattson shocks everyone by powering Christmas tree in Tennessee

Ahead of Christmas, a video of an aquarium using one of its resident eels to power its Christmas tree through a special mechanism is winning the internet. The video shared by the Twitter account of the resident eel, Miguel Mattson, which has a following of over 40,000 people, the lights come on whenever the eel emits a jolt of electricity.

ICYMI, here's a video of yours truly attempting to use my discharges to power the lights on a Christmas tree. (SPOILER ALERT ::: Of course I pull it off. My phenomenal cosmic — well, bio-electric — power is basically limitless.) pic.twitter.com/g4r5JPHWoH — Miguel Wattson TNAQ (@EelectricMiguel) December 2, 2019

According to a report in The Guardian, through a special system connected to the eel’s tank the nearby Christmas tree lights up when he produces natural shocks while looking for food or when he is excited. According to the publication, the Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga hopes that the unique initiative brings in appreciation for the electric eel, which are otherwise feared.

Here’s how Twitter welcomed the new initiative:

Why dosent everyone own an electric eel???? Omg! — Ohai! (@OhaiCosmos) December 5, 2019

Adding an eel to my Christmas list. — Biking Into Waves (@shelleymiller1) December 5, 2019

Every middle school teacher should show this to their students! — Fran Taylor (@egglady295) December 5, 2019

Who says don't mix electricity and water? Awesome Christmas spirit! — Tami VandeWeerd (@TamiVW) December 5, 2019

You are so festive!!!!! — IAmThomason (@IamThomason) December 2, 2019

omg powerful king i love you — timothy heller lovebot (@nothungryanymre) December 2, 2019

