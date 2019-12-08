You are here:
Twitter's 'resident eel' Miguel Mattson shocks everyone by powering Christmas tree in Tennessee

World FP Trending Dec 08, 2019 13:43:31 IST

  • Ahead of Christmas, a video of an aquarium using one of its resident eels to power its Christmas tree, through a special mechanism is winning the internet.

  • The video shared by the Twitter account of the resident eel, Miguel Mattson, which has a following of over 40,000 people, the lights come on whenever the eel emits a jolt of electricity.

  • According to reports, According to the publication, the aquarium, Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga hopes that the unique initiative brings in appreciation for the electric eel, which are otherwise feared.

According to a report in The Guardian, through a special system connected to the eel’s tank the nearby Christmas tree lights up when he produces natural shocks while looking for food or when he is excited. According to the publication, the Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga hopes that the unique initiative brings in appreciation for the electric eel, which are otherwise feared.

Here’s how Twitter welcomed the new initiative:

