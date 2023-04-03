Musk’s own platform: Twitter's algo tracks how Elon Musk's tweets are doing, boosts them often
Elon Musk open-sourced a portion of Twitter's source code. A portion of the source code revealed that Twitter tracks and boosts Elon Musk's tweets. The source code also revealed that Twitter tracked tweets about Democrats and Republicans as well.
Twitter has published a portion of its source code for its recommendation algorithm, as promised by Elon Musk, and an intriguing finding has already been made in the code.
After going over the code, several individuals discovered at least one really fascinating section that demonstrates Twitter is explicitly monitoring data for users divided into four distinct categories – “power_user,” “republican,” “democrat,” and “elon.” Twitter is explicitly monitoring Musk’s tweet performance, and it’s built into Twitter’s algorithm.
Musk claims he did not know about special preference
Following the publication of the algorithm, the platform launched a Twitter Spaces audio conversation. Musk and a few Twitter developers received queries from the audience. Several people mentioned this aspect of the programme during the discussion.
“This is the first time I’ve seen this,” Musk said when questioned about the code that monitored accounts in these four groups, one of which was specifically for his tweets. “By making the code open source, a slew of stupid and embarrassing things are revealed.”
While Musk says he was unaware of the algorithm’s metric monitoring component, he has previously acknowledged that Twitter was examining his account’s analytics. He said this in a tweet last month in response to claims that he convened an emergency Twitter conference to boost his tweets in the algorithm after President Joe Biden’s Super Bowl tweet outperformed Musk’s own.
Dividing Twitter users as per their political beliefs
When a guest speaker on Twitter Space expressed his worries about categorising accounts as “democratic” or “republican,” one of Twitter’s engineers clarified that this code was only used to gather statistics. According to a remark in the algorithm source code, the measure collection was used to guarantee that changes to Twitter did not adversely impact any of these four categories.
According to Twitter’s own description of how this metric tracking is used, if an algorithm change benefited an entire group of users but adversely affected the group comprised exclusively of Elon Musk, the algorithm change would not be implemented.
Twitter left red-faced
Platformer’s Zo Schiffer reported that before publishing the algorithm to the public, Twitter deleted a portion of the source code that impacted the reach of Musk’s and other users’ messages.
Twitter clarified during the Spaces chat that the metric monitoring code was first built into the algorithm years ago under the previous Twitter administration. It was not explained, however, why Musk’s tweets were explicitly being monitored, a portion of the code that appeared to have been introduced much more recently.
Musk responded by saying that Twitter would delete it.
Musk keeps his promise…for a change
Elon Musk did execute his promise. Twitter’s owner earlier stated that the social media site would become more transparent. Musk said Twitter would reveal its suggestions system on March 31 at 3PM EST, and the business did just that.
However, the release of this source code comes just days after Twitter compelled Github to remove other portions of Twitter’s source code that were reportedly posted without the company’s approval by a former employee. So there’s obviously still a lot of Twitter that Musk doesn’t want us to see.
