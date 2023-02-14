After firing engineer for low reach, Twitter’s algorithm is now showing everyone Elon Musk's tweets

Elon Musk seems to be having some serious issues with the reach that his posts are getting. First, his posts and tweets reached only a few people, which led him to falsely believe that one of his top engineers had Twitter’s algorithm shadowban him. Musk promptly fired the engineer, and got others to find out why exactly was the reach of his posts down.

Now, after a few days since Musk fired the engineer, Twitter’s algorithm has become such that it is showing everyone all of Musk’s posts, likes and replies. In fact, that’s all one can see on their For You page. And its not just the people who follow him who have their For You page inundated with Musk’s activities on Twitter, even people who don’t follow him, are being shown his tweets, his likes and his replies.

Is everyone else’s entire For You page Elon replies 😅 — Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) February 13, 2023

In an apparent acknowledgement, Musk tweeted “Please stay tuned while we make adjustments to the uh .… ‘algorithm’,” early Tuesday morning.

According to internal Twitter data, which was disclosed by Platformer’s Zo Schiffer and Casey Newton, while Musk’s account reached its highest popularity in search results in April 2022, interaction has since sharply declined, and engineers have not discovered any problems with Twitter’s algorithm.

Long day at Twitter HQ with eng team Two significant problems mostly addressed: 1. Fanout service for Following feed was getting overloaded when I tweeted, resulting in up to 95% of my tweets not getting delivered at all. Following is now pulling from search (aka Earlybird).… https://t.co/oMW54chhRz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 12, 2023



Musk said that Twitter implemented some type of adjustment over the weekend to address this “visibility” problem. The multibillionaire CEO claimed that 95% of his tweets weren’t “being delivered.” Though we can’t sure whether this is in anyway linked to this Elon-filled feed, it seems that Twitter will address this problem soon.

More work team completed over night: – Removed height penalty affecting tweets with pics/video

– increased # of recommended tweets

– Better tracking of dropped tweets

– Removed filter causing false negatives

– Removed penalty if user follows author

– Improved reach of retweet — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 12, 2023



Musk also announced that his team had fixed a bunch of other issues, which, not surprisingly, all started when Musk tried to “improve the user experience” on the platform. What was meant to be an exercise in removing bot accounts actually ended up hurting real users.

