Twitter users will soon have to pay to keep accounts secured with text messages

New Delhi: After opening the blue ticks to all those ready to pay for it, Twitter is now going to allow only its paid users to use text messages to keep their accounts secured.

Text messages are one of the options in the two-factor authentication (2FA) method Twitter uses to add security. It also allows users to use an authentication app and a security key for authentication.

After 20 March, however, only the paid users will be able to use the text option.

“Effective March 20, 2023, only Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to use text messages as their two-factor authentication method,” the company tweeted on Saturday.

The company has cited the abuse of the feature by telecommunication companies as the reason behind the decision.

Telecommunication companies, Twitter said, used bots to send 2FA texts, which it claimed, cost it around $60 million a year.

