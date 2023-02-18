Twitter users will soon have to pay to keep accounts secured with text messages
Text messages are one of the options in the two-factor authentication (2FA) method Twitter uses to add security. The feature also allows users to use an authentication app and a security key for authentication
After 20 March, however, only the paid users will be able to use the text option.
“Effective March 20, 2023, only Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to use text messages as their two-factor authentication method,” the company tweeted on Saturday.
Effective March 20, 2023, only Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to use text messages as their two-factor authentication method. Other accounts can use an authentication app or security key for 2FA. Learn more here:https://t.co/wnT9Vuwh5n
— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 18, 2023
The company has cited the abuse of the feature by telecommunication companies as the reason behind the decision.
Telecommunication companies, Twitter said, used bots to send 2FA texts, which it claimed, cost it around $60 million a year.
NEWS: Twitter changed its policies because regarding SMS based 2FA because Telcos Used Bot Accounts to Pump 2FA SMS.
They were losing $60mn/yr on scam SMS.
— T(w)itter Takeover News (@TitterTakeover) February 18, 2023
