Twitter users claim Simpsons predicted Ukraine crisis in 1998; watch clip here

FP Trending February 24, 2022 19:44:09 IST
As global tensions escalate over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, several individuals on social media have been sharing a scene from the animated sitcom The Simpsons, which seems to eerily predict the attack. The clip has gone viral and prompted several reactions from users.

The short video doing the rounds of the internet is from the episode Simpson Tide, which aired on 29 March, 1998.

The 30-second video features a discussion between the representatives of Russia and the United States at the building of the United Nations  in New York. The Russian diplomat states that “The Soviet Union would be pleased to offer amnesty to your wayward vessel” referencing earlier events in the episode.

While the American representative states that he thought the USSR collapsed, the Russian diplomat laughs and states that this was what the country wanted everyone to believe. He then switches the nameplate on his desk from ‘Russia’ to the ‘Soviet Union’, laughing maniacally at the turn of events.

The video then cuts to a montage of military tanks coming out of tableaus in Moscow, the Berlin Wall being rebuilt and the founder of the Soviet Union, Vladimir Lenin, being resurrected. The clip ends with Lenin walking in a zombie-like manner and ranting about crushing capitalism.

View the clip here:

The clip is being shared after Russia recently launched an an attack on Ukraine, with several users being stunned at the strange coincidence between the over two-decade-old episode and present-day events. Many believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to bring back the former Soviet Union, and the invasion of Ukraine is the first steps towards this.

Some people joked that the writers of hit sitcom had a time machine.

Many said they were going to re-watch the entire series to figure out what other predictions related to global events they may have missed.

Some people stated that The Simpsons was basically a set of predictions rather than a sitcom.

The Simpsons has gained a reputation as a show that foretells major events such the election of Donald Trump as the US President, the Capitol Hill insurrection, and others.

According to the latest updates on the Russian-Ukraine crisis, media reports suggest that Russian troops have broken through into the north of the Kyiv region. Russia has called the attack a "special operation" and denied it was an "occupation".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky compared the Russian campaign to those carried out by Nazi Germany during the Second World War. He also broke off diplomatic ties between the two countries.

