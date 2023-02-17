Twitter shuts 2 of 3 Indian offices, now has just three people working in India team

Elon Musk is closing down Twitter offices after mass layoffs in 2022. According to reports, the Musk-led social media giant has closed two of its three Indian offices and urged employees to work from home. Musk has already sacked 90 per cent of its around 200-plus employees in India. In addition to Delhi, Musk has closed the Twitter office in Mumbai as well.

Twitter’s Bengaluru office, meanwhile, is a shared space that staffs engineers who mostly report directly to the US office and are not part of the India team. Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO, has sacked people and closed offices throughout the world, hinting that he may be deprioritizing the Indian market for the time being.

Twitter has struggled to sustain operations and censor material since Musk sacked staff. Musk previously claimed that he may need till the end of the year to stabilise and secure the company’s financial health.

As per a report by CNBC, Twitter now only has three people working full-time in the Indian team, which includes the country lead and two others covering the north and east, and south and west regions. All of the remaining employees have been asked to work from home for the time being.

Once Musk took over the firm, Twitter failed to pay millions of dollars in rent for its San Francisco and London locations, faced litigation from various contractors over unpaid services, and auctioned off assets such as bird sculptures and espresso equipment to obtain revenue.

Musk has even hinted at Twitter’s insolvency, citing a “huge loss” in income as advertisers depart owing to worries about the platform’s capacity to filter out objectionable material. Furthermore, Twitter has had numerous serious problems and scandals, the most recent of which occurred earlier this month.

Twitter’s Indian headquarters is still open, but the firm looks to be battling various issues relating to financial stability, personnel retention, and content regulation. Although Musk strives to stabilise the firm, it is unclear how Twitter will do in the extremely competitive Indian market and whether it will be able to overcome its current issues.

Musk announced his resignation as Twitter CEO during the Global Government Summit in Dubai. “I just need to stabilise the company and make sure it’s financially stable, and the product path is clear,” Musk added. “I’m not sure, but I’m estimating before the end of this year (for the incoming CEO).”

