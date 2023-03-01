Twitter goes down, again, just days after Musk terminated 250 staff members

A social media platform going down or having issues is nothing new. However, when a platform has some or other issue every week or so, you know things aren’t right. There’s something palpably wrong with Twitter, as the social media platform faced yet another outage.

Twitter’s most recent outage is a major one as it affects users across the world. According to Down Detector, a website that keeps a track of all major websites and their status, people from all across the world were facing some issues or other with their Twitter timelines. The issues started at 3.47 PM IST.

Also read: Twitter suffers from a massive outage, users get “error” messages when trying to log in

Users from all over the world, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, and India, started reporting problems with the site. The issue looked to be pervasive, impacting both the platform’s desktop and mobile forms.

The problem arose after Musk suddenly fired 10% of the workforce, or approximately 200 employees. Many product managers, programmers, and data scientists were among those who lost their positions at Twitter. Just a day prior to the culling of these 200 employees, Musk also terminated about 50 top executives and engineers from the platform.

Also read: Twitter in freefall: After firing 50 top executives on the weekend, Musk sacks 200 more workers

Musk also let go of Esther Crawford, who was in charge of initiatives like Blue verification subscriptions and the forthcoming payments network. During the most recent round of layoffs, Chris Reidy, the acting Twitter director of sales, was also requested to depart.

Over the months since he took over Twitter, Musk has gutted the firm and fired well over three-quarters of the people working there.

As word of the disruption spread, many users expressed their anger and uncertainty on other social media platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram.

Elon Musk currently at Twitter’s HQ trying to fix the servers after laying off 50 engineers #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/mppVD5ffGn — Junior Maruwa (@juniormaruwa) March 1, 2023



Some users made light of the circumstance, while others voiced worry about how the outage might affect their businesses or personal affairs.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.