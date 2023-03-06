Twitter down for thousands of users across world, company cites ‘unintended consequences’

Microblogging website Twitter was down for thousands of users on Monday, with many users complaining of broken links.

“Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now,” the company’s tech support account said in a tweet, blaming the problem on “unintended consequences” from an update to the platform.

As per DownDetector, an outage tracking website, there have been more than 5,000 cases of people reporting issues with the social media platform. Around 1,093 Indian users reported issues till 10 pm.

People across the world have reported issues with accessing tweets by other users, with a message reading, “Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint, please see https://developer.twitter.com/en/docs/twitter-api for more information,” popping up on their screens.

While some users have not been able to access accounts, others said pictures and videos on the platform were not loading for them.

Around 77 per cent of the problems were reported on the website and 15 per cent on the app.

According to Mirror, the issue was first reported at 4:30 pm on Monday.

‘Did Elon break all links on Twitter?’

Posting their grievances online, many netizens mocked owner Elon Musk for the technical snag.

One user said, “Links do not work on Twitter right now which is so strange because Elon Musk had that meeting about being super good at doing computer code and he had all kinds of arrows and flowcharts on white boards and everything.”

“Did Elon just break all links on Twitter…” asked another user.

Many demand Elon’s resignation

The recent technical snag left several users upset with many demanding his resignation.

“Apparently Elmo broke twitter again. Has anyone else noticed that this site has become a broken-down piece of trash since he took over?” a user asked.

Another said, “So when are we replacing Elon with a different CEO?”

