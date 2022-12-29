Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for Nobel Peace Prize for his ‘efforts to resolve Ukraine crisis’

Ankara: The Turkish Parliamentary Speaker nominated President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the coveted Nobel Peace Prize to honour his efforts in mediating between Ukraine and Russia to resolve the conflict.

Speaker Mustafa Sentopfor, while addressing the media on Wednesday, said, “I have nominated President Erdogan for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the name of peace between Russia and Ukraine. This is my own appeal. There will also be appeals from other countries.”

Erdogan slams West

While addressing an event in Erzurum province, the Turkish prime minister slammed the West for provoking Ukraine against Russia.

He said, “Unfortunately, the West has only made provocations and failed to make efforts to be a mediator in the Ukraine-Russia war.”

Turkey under his leadership, on the other hand, has assumed a mediator role and has begun to operate the Black Sea grain corridor this year.

‘Dignified way out of the war’

In September this year, Erdogan said that there are diplomatic solutions that can be employed to resolve the crisis.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, he said, “Together, we need to find a reasonably practical diplomatic solution that will give both sides a dignified way out of the crisis.”

He said that efforts should be made on protecting Ukraine’s territorial dignity and extended Turkey’s help to achieve peace.

“I invite international organizations and all countries to give sincere support to Turkey’s efforts,” he added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.