West only provokes, fails to make efforts to be mediator in Ukraine-Russia war: Turkish President Erdogan

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attacked the West for provocations in Ukraine against Russia, while Turkey was successful in operating the Black Sea grain corridor after mediating between the conflicted parties.

Addressing an event in Erzurum province, Erdogan said, “Unfortunately, the West has only made provocations and failed to make efforts to be a mediator in the Ukraine-Russia war.”

He further said, Turkey, on the other hand assumed mediator role and began to operate the Black Sea grain corridor in 2022.

The Turkish President further announced that his country will use Russian grain to produce flour for free to be delivered to African countries in need, along with Russia and the UN.

Notably, a proposal was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin to supply grain and fertilisers free of charge to poor and developing countries.

The grain deal was signed on 22 July among Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, and Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov and was mediated by the United Nations and Turkey in Istanbul.

Reports say that 16 per cent of grain under Ukraine-Russia grain export agreement has been shipped to Turkey, 14 per cent to African countries and 44 per cent to Europe.

The deal stipulated that the Ukraine will have control over the ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny, from which grain exports will be organised. Apart from that, no ships other than those exporting grain and related food products and fertilisers will be permitted to dock at these ports.

With inputs from agencies

