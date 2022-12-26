West only provokes, fails to make efforts to be mediator in Ukraine-Russia war: Turkish President Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara instead has assumed mediator role and began to operate the Black Sea grain corridor in 2022
Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attacked the West for provocations in Ukraine against Russia, while Turkey was successful in operating the Black Sea grain corridor after mediating between the conflicted parties.
Addressing an event in Erzurum province, Erdogan said, “Unfortunately, the West has only made provocations and failed to make efforts to be a mediator in the Ukraine-Russia war.”
He further said, Turkey, on the other hand assumed mediator role and began to operate the Black Sea grain corridor in 2022.
The Turkish President further announced that his country will use Russian grain to produce flour for free to be delivered to African countries in need, along with Russia and the UN.
Notably, a proposal was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin to supply grain and fertilisers free of charge to poor and developing countries.
The grain deal was signed on 22 July among Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, and Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov and was mediated by the United Nations and Turkey in Istanbul.
Reports say that 16 per cent of grain under Ukraine-Russia grain export agreement has been shipped to Turkey, 14 per cent to African countries and 44 per cent to Europe.
The deal stipulated that the Ukraine will have control over the ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny, from which grain exports will be organised. Apart from that, no ships other than those exporting grain and related food products and fertilisers will be permitted to dock at these ports.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Home-grown supply operation outfits Ukraine's women soldiers
Today, at least 6,000 Ukrainian women have deployed on or near the front lines, in roles like paramedics and intelligence officers — but also snipers and artillery gunners
US poised to approve its 'most advanced air defence system' to Ukraine
The Patriot missile defence system, which includes a phased array radar, a control station, computers and generators, typically requires about 90 soldiers to operate and maintain, however only three soldiers are needed to fire it
No progress in resolving conflict until Ukraine recognises occupied territories as Russian: Kremlin
Moscow claims to have annexed four southern and eastern Ukrainian regions -- Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson -- despite not controlling them fully