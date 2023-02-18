The death toll of the Turkey-Syria earthquake has crossed 43,000 even as rescue operations still continue. Now, authorities in Turkey are trying to provide adequate supplies and shelter to the survivors. Rescuers are also working day and night to save lives. However, videos keep surfacing from the region that show miraculous rescues of both people and animals, days after they were trapped in the debris. One such video doing the rounds on social media shows an adorable cat refusing to leave a rescuer who saved the furry one from the rubble. The feline can be seen perched on the man’s shoulder and nestling close to his face. The video was shared on Twitter by Anton Gerashchenko, Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

In the video, the man can be seen smiling at the cat and rubbing it gently. The duo can be seen standing in the midst of rubble while rescue operations continue in the background. The adorable bond between the cat and the man has left social media users with a smile on their faces.

Have a look at this video here:

A cat was saved from under the rubble in Turkey. It now refuses to leave its rescuer’s side. pic.twitter.com/Nveaxu3QrG — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 16, 2023

The video amassed a wide range of reactions in the comment section. A viewer wrote, “I love how cats will just decide someone is going to take care of them now and that person has no choice but to accept it.”

I love how cats will just decide someone is going to take care of them now and that person has no choice but to accept it — Jessa (Taylor’s Version) (@jessami919) February 16, 2023

Another person echoed the similar point and said that the cat waited under the rubble to choose who to adopt.

Cat waits under the rubble to chose who to adopt — G. H (@chaldene6) February 16, 2023

An individual jokingly wrote, “Every Batman needs a Robin.”

Every Batman needs a Robin ❤️❤️ — bartender loves u (@dsolmos) February 16, 2023

Some people called the human cat duo as “new besties”.

Viewers found this clip to be really cute.

So cute!! ❤️ — Ebubechi (@soulpeacock) February 16, 2023

Some said that this video made their day.

Ok that made my day — Some Random Dude (@ARPEXC) February 17, 2023

A user called the feline a “samurai”. “The most important part of being a Samurai is loyalty as a retainer. This cat is a Samurai. Forrest Whitaker told me so,” the account wrote.

The most important part of being a Samurai is loyalty as a retainer. This cat is a Samurai. Forrest Whitaker told me so. — mrmr (@FirstOnetoSee) February 17, 2023

Some individuals said that this cat has adopted the rescuer.

The cat has adopted the rescuer. — |Vtuber| (@EmpressKae_) February 17, 2023

A viewer said that she didn’t know that cats could be this appreciative.

My goodness. I didn’t know cats could be this appreciative. I hope he takes it home. — Lillian Davis (@LiliCarterDavis) February 17, 2023

Some people hoped that the rescuer would adopt this cat.

I hope the rescuer adopts this sweet fur baby! God bless both of them — Amanda (@NoMoreDramaMa) February 16, 2023

Since being shared, the clip has now garnered 23.8 million views.

