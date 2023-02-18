World

The adorable bond between the cat and the man has left social media users with a smile on their faces

February 18, 2023
Representational image. AFP

The death toll of the Turkey-Syria earthquake has crossed 43,000 even as rescue operations still continue. Now, authorities in Turkey are trying to provide adequate supplies and shelter to the survivors. Rescuers are also working day and night to save lives. However, videos keep surfacing from the region that show miraculous rescues of both people and animals, days after they were trapped in the debris.  One such  video doing the rounds on social media shows an adorable cat refusing to leave a rescuer who saved the furry one from the rubble. The feline can be seen perched on the man’s shoulder  and nestling close to his face. The video was shared on Twitter by Anton Gerashchenko, Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

In the video, the man can be seen smiling at the cat and rubbing it gently. The duo can be seen standing in the midst of rubble while rescue operations continue in the background. The adorable bond between the cat and the man has left social media users with a smile on their faces.

Have a look at this video here:

The video amassed a wide range of reactions in the comment section. A viewer wrote, “I love how cats will just decide someone is going to take care of them now and that person has no choice but to accept it.”

Another person echoed the similar point and said that the cat waited under the rubble to choose who to adopt.

An individual jokingly wrote, “Every Batman needs a Robin.”

Some people called the human cat duo as “new besties”.

Viewers found this clip to be really cute.

Some said that this video made their day.

A user called the feline a “samurai”. “The most important part of being a Samurai is loyalty as a retainer. This cat is a Samurai. Forrest Whitaker told me so,” the account wrote.

Some individuals said that this cat has adopted the rescuer.

A viewer said that she didn’t know that cats could be this appreciative.

Some people hoped that the rescuer would adopt this cat.

Since being shared, the clip has now garnered 23.8 million views.

Updated Date: February 18, 2023 14:21:27 IST

